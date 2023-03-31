EL CAMPO
March 28
Receipts: 1,048
Steers: (under 200) $191-$240; (200-300) $205-$273; (300-400) $207-$273; (400-500) $198-$248; (500-600) $191-$230 (600-700) $188-$220; (700 and over) $170-200.
Heifers: (under 200) $175-$200; (200-300) $191-$263; (300-400) $190-$235; (400-500) $182-$250; (500-600) $170-$222; (600-700) $169-$205; (700 and over) $155-$200.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $95-$109; lower dressing, $75-$85; thin, $35-$55.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $115-$126; low dressing, $90-$100.
Replacement cows: Bred, $1,050-$1,325; pairs, $1,142-$1,400.
HALLETTSVILLE
March 28
Cattle on Hand: 1,016
Compared to last week: The market was steady. Calves sold $3 higher. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 higher.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $72-$115; utility and fat cows, $68-$104; light weight canner cows, $52-$72; poor and weak cows, $35-52.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $114-$123; utility and cutter bulls, $98-$115; light weight canner bulls, $86-$98.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $180-$260; (200-300) $215-$275; (300-400) $210-$275; (400-500) $200-$260; (500-600) $190-$235; (600-700) $178-$215; (700-800) $160-$185.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $180-$255; (200-300) $180-$245; (300-400) $185-$235; (400-500) $180-$228; (500-600) $175-$216; (600-700) $160-$188; (700-800) $145-$172.
Stocker cows: (Good cows and heifers) $1,100-$1,475; (medium) $900-$1,100; (Good cow and calf pairs) $1,325-$1,525; (medium cow and calf pairs) $1,000-$1,300.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $185-$230.
WHARTON
March 29
Receipts: 946
Steers: (200-300) $30-$268; (300-400) $28-$260; (400-500) $50-$248; (500-600) $110-$229; (600-700) $84-$209; (700 and up) $80-$188.
Heifers: (200-300) $70-$262; (300-400) $30-$224; (400-500) $40-$228; (500-600) $70-$200; (600-700) $54-$232; (700 and up) $67-$160.
Stocker cows: $400-$2,200; stocker pairs, $640-$2,450.
Packer cows: (600-800) $50-$60; (800 and up) $61-$102; packer bulls, (800 and up) $80-$128.