BEEVILLE
March 3
Cattle on hand: 628
Horses on hand: 0
Sheep and goats: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $170-$260 (300-400) $188-$245; (400-500) $187-$245; (500-600) $149-$240; (600-700) $158-$210; and (700-800) $128-$150.
Heifers: (200-300) $146-$220; (300-400) $148-$235; (400-500) $146-$218; (500-600) $136-$198; (600-700) $120-$155; and (700-800) $116-$145.
Slaughter cows: $55-$102; slaughter bulls, $64-$112; stocker cows, $61-$128; bred cows, $500; pairs, $625-$1,450.
CUERO
March 3
Cattle on hand: 1,502
There were 238 cows and 21 bulls. The packer market was much higher. Packer cows jumped up $13 to $109, while the bulls were $8 to $130 higher. Demand is very strong.
The calf market was $7 higher, and the market was very strong.
Packer bulls: All weights, $90-$130.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $85-$109; light and weak, $25-$50.
Palpated: 17 bred cows: $90-$114.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $145-$218; (200-249) $225-$258; (250-299) $213-$253; (300-350) $209-$237; (350-400) $208-$254; (400-450) $194-$247; (450-500) $196-$246; (500-550) $192-$225; (550-600) $192-$225; (600-700) $168-$214; (700-800) $143-$192.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $194-$246; (250-300) $202-$248; (300-350) $217-$260; (350-400) $214-$259; (400-450) $212-$256; (450-500) $206-$252; (500-550) $208-$233; (550-600) $187-$218; (600-700) $162-$209; (over 700) $157-$190.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $193-$220; (200-250) $195-$229; (250-300) $182-$235; (300-350) $192-$242; (350-400) $188-$240; (400-450) $188-$219; (450-500) $180-$209; (500-550) $176-$214; (550-600) $173-$200; (600-700) $157-$185; (over 700) $140-$165.
GONZALES
March 4
Receipts: 870 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $3 to $4 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $260-$265; (300-400) $260-$265; (400-500) $238-$250; (500-600) $202-$245; (600-700) $188-$203; (700-800) $168-$178.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $220-$222; (300-400) $215-$219; (400-500) $190-$210; (500-600) $178-$185; and (600-700) $155-$164.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $63-$83; cutters, $92-$103; canners, $32-$62; high yielding fat cows, $85-$94.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $115-$123; light weights and medium quality bulls, $97-$110.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,150. Pairs, $850-$1,900.