BEEVILLE
April 1
Cattle on hand: 311
Sheep and goats: 12; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $141-$215; (300-400) $132-$210; (400-500) $128-$185; (500-600) $120-$177; (600-700) $122-$169; and (700-800) $91-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $138-$190; (300-400) $121-$180; (400-500) $123-$162; (500-600) $120-$157; (600-700) $103-$135; and (700-800) $87-$111.
Slaughter cows: $36-$86; slaughter bulls, $75-$105; stocker cows, $76-$90; bred cows, $725-$1,035; pairs, $500-$1,210.
CUERO
April 1
Cattle on hand: 1,180
Had 209 cows and 26 bulls Friday. This market looked to be a little weaker on packer cows but just as strong on bulls. May all be due to qualities offered. Top packer cow was $92/cwt while the top bull went for $116/cwt.
The calf market had some weakness in a few areas but that may have been a quality issue as the market was very strong particularly on the heavier end. Overall a good day once again.
Packer bulls: All weights, $90-$116
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $80-$92; light and weak, $55-$73.
Palpated: 21 bred cows: $89-$106.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $148-$180; (250-299) $188-$232; (300-350) $184-$234; (350-400) $163-$200; (400-450) $160-$190; (450-500) $158-$175; (500-550) $153-$180; (550-600) $137-$178; (600-700) $148-$165; (700-800) $150-$159.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $161-$220; (250-300) $165-$222; (300-350) $171-$220; (350-400) $155-$180; (400-450) $148-$170; (450-500) $152-$185; (500-600) $151-$180; (550-600) $149-$181; (600-700) $132-$159; (over 700) $134-$148.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $133-$140; (200-250) $132-$172; (250-300) $139-$186; (300-350) $143-$184; (350-400) $145-$180; (400-450) $144-$186; (450-500) $143-$180; (500-550) $139-$185; (550-600) $129-$151; (600-700) $119-$166; (over 700) $87-$117.
GONZALES
April 2
Receipts: 1,131 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold fully steady to a little cheaper on crop calves. Less quality calves and yearlings sold cheaper. Packer bulls sold steady while packer cows sold steady to softer.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $210-$235; (300-400) $190-$195; (400-500) $180-$190; (500-600) $162-$174; (600-700) $151-$159; (700-800) $140-$145.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $175-$180; (300-400) $167-$170; (400-500) $158-$165; (500-600) $145-$154; and (600-700) $130-$140.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $69-$88; cutters, $87-$92; canners, $34-$52; high yielding fat cows, $78-$85.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $104-$116; light weights and medium quality bulls, $91-$98. Stocker cows, $600-$1,100. Pairs, $750-$1,300.
KARNES CITY
April 2
Cattle on hand: 620
Market was very strong on most calves. Packer cows strong as well.
Steers: (200-300) $175-$205; (300-400) $170-$200; (400-500) $158-$190; (500-600) $155-$175; (600-700) $145-$165; (700 and up) $138-$150.
Heifers: (200-300) $155-$180; (300-400) $145-$175; (400-500) $140-$175; (500-600) $135-$165; (600-700) $120-$140; (700 and up) $115-$130.
Long bull yearling: $110-$130; Long heifer yearling: $90-$110.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $1,050-$1,350, Pairs $1,200-$1,325; Packer cows: No. 1 $83-$91, No. 2 $65-$72, and Bulls $95-$115.
Goats and other (per head): 338 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $140-$175; (50-100) $230-$325. Nannies: $220-$325. Billies: $250-$425. Sheep: $175-$240. Lambs: $150-$250. Rams: $215-$360.
KARNES COUNTY
March 31
Cattle on hand: 574. Market was steady but a touch softer compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $172-$201; (300-400) $178-$220; (400-500) $159-$202; (500-600) $146-$182; (600-700) $140-$163; (700-800) $133-$152.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $145-$171; (300-400) $145-$200; (400-500) $144-$160; (500-600) $136-$158; (600-700) $134-$160; (700-800) $113-$125.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $1,250-$1,350; plain, $950-$1,000. Stocker pairs: good, $1,000-$1,150.
Packer cows: High $89-$97; medium $77-$82; low, $44-$49.
Packer bulls: High $100-$108; medium $87-$93.
