BEEVILLE
March 27
Cattle on hand: 461
Sheep and goats: 1; horses: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active. We had a good market. Cows were steady to higher and the calf market was $6 to $12 higher.
Steers: (200-300) $125-$185; (300-400) $144-$184; (400-500) $125-$175; (500-600) $94-$142; (600-700) $83-$135; and (700-800) $85-$117.
Heifers: (200-300) $102-$151; (300-400) $108-$151; (400-500) $111-$158; (500-600) $100-$142; (600-700) $84-$116; and (700-800) $80-$87.
Slaughter cows: $30-$77; slaughter bulls, $60-$91; stocker cows, $71-$82; bred cows, $725-$875; pairs, $700-$1,000; horses, $60-$275.
GONZALES
March 28
Receipts: 998 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality Calves and yearlings sold steady to $1 to $3 lower. Less quality calves and yearlings sold substantially lower. Packer cows and bulls sold $4 to $5 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $172-$185; (300-400) $175-$183; (400-500) $157-$168; (500-600) $135-$152; (600-700) $121-$133; (700-800) $105-$120.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $55-$80.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $138-$165; (300-400) $145-$155; (400-500) $138-$140; (500-600) $124-$135; and (600-700) $110-$118.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $56-$61; cutters, $65-$75; canners, $30-$36; low yielding fat cows, $61-$68.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $88-$96; light weights and medium quality bulls, $66-$83. Stocker cows, $525-$1,100. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
March 28
Cattle on hand: 348
Market strengthening on calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $145-$160; (300-400) $145-$170; (400-500) $155-$170; (500-600) $135-$160; (600-700) $122-$135; (700 and up) $100-$115.
Heifers: (200-300) $115-$150; (300-400) $135-$170; (400-500) $130-$150; (500-600) $125-$140; (600-700) $120-$130; (700 and up) $80-$90.
Long bull yearling: $90-$120. Long heifer yearling: $85-$100.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $775-$950, Pairs $1,100-$1,275; Packer cows: No. 1 $58-$75, No. 2 $40-$54, and Bulls $82-$88.
Goats and other (per head): 165 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$150; (50-100) $155-$240. Nannies: $145-$185. Billies: $180-$325. Sheep: $100-$165. Lambs: $95-$150. Rams: $125-$375.
