BEEVILLE
March 5
Cattle on hand: 423
Sheep and goats: 6; horses: 4
Steers: (200-300) $120-$185; (300-400) $115-$180; (400-500) $113-$172; (500-600) $103-$158; (600-700) $112-$136; and (700-800) $110-$121.
Heifers: (200-300) $105-$157; (300-400) $114-$149; (400-500) $100-$163; (500-600) $100-$136; (600-700) $85-$142; and (700-800) $80-$110.
Slaughter cows: $33-$77; slaughter bulls, $57-$81; stocker cows, $41-$67; bred cows, $590-$910; horses, $150-$360.
CUERO
March 5
Cattle on hand: 1,229
Had 182 cows and 25 bulls Friday. The packer market continued its strong seasonal run of strong upward prices. Seasonal shortages coupled with unusual demand results in very strong market.
The calf market was once again stronger than last week as all classes were higher than last week’s gains with virtually every class reaching new highs by as much as $10. Especially higher were the middle weights. A good run of roping calves was really out of sight with tops over $222. All in all another very good day to be selling.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$86.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $44-$64; light and weak, $15-$35.
Palpated: 12 bred cows: $70-$97. Pairs: (one), $950.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $218-$222.50; (200-249) $194-$218; (250-299) $160-$180; (300-350) $153-$182; (350-400) $153-$196; (400-450) $157-$206; (450-500) $155-$189; (500-550) $145-$170; (550-600) $142-$156; (600-700) $126-$153; (700-800) $120-$136.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $167-$222; (250-300) $148-$200; (300-350) $158-$175; (350-400) $158-$194; (400-450) $158-$204; (450-500) $148-$190; (500-600) $143-$170; (550-600) $141-$156; (600-700) $128-$153; (over 700) $125-$140.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $185-$222; (200-250) $160-$218; (250-300) $140-$180; (300-350) $132-$179; (350-400) $131-$182; (400-450) $133-$171; (450-500) $130-$167; (500-550) $127-$158; (550-600) $123-$146; (600-700) $108-$129; (over 700) $92-$120.
GONZALES
March 6
Receipts: 989 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $3 to $4 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to weaker undertone.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $198-$200; (300-400) $197-$202; (400-500) $177-$192; (500-600) $156-$172; (600-700) $142-$152; (700-800) $128-$138.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $151-$160; (300-400) $142-$148; (400-500) $139-$141; (500-600) $128-$137; and (600-700) $121-$124.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $38-$51; cutters, $53-$64; canners, $23-$35; low yielding fat cows, $52-$61.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $83-$87; light weights and medium quality bulls, $68-$79. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
March 6
Cattle on hand: 440
Market was steady on quality calves. Packers stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $160-$195; (300-400) $150-$175; (400-500) $145-$170; (500-600) $138-$165; (600-700) $130-$145; (700 and up) $125-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$145; (300-400) $130-$145; (400-500) $130-$152; (500-600) $125-$140; (600-700) $118-$136; (700 and up) $95-$110.
Long bull yearling: $105-$115; Long heifer yearling: $80-$90.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $875-$1,000, Pairs $1,000-$1,150; Packer cows: No. 1 $55-$66, No. 2 $37-$48, and Bulls $84-$91.
Goats and other (per head): 295 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $95-$160; (50-100) $165-$280. Nannies: $170-$270. Billies: $195-$290. Sheep: $145-$210. Lambs: $165-$280. Rams: $195-$230.
KARNES COUNTY
March 4
Cattle on hand: 392. Market was stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $164-$190; (300-400) $159-$181; (400-500) $151-$185; (500-600) $146-$163; (600-700) $128-$146; (700-800) $118-$126.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $152-$160; (300-400) $136-$158; (400-500) $133-$143; (500-600) $121-$139; (600-700) $111-$124; (700-800) $105-$112.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $675-$800; plain, $550-$650.
Packer cows: High $57-$63; medium $48-$52; low, $29-$34.
Packer bulls: High $82-$90; medium $74-$79; low, $58-$64.
