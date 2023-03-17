EL CAMPO
March 14
Receipts: 1,099
Steers: (under 200) $180-$235; (200-300) $190-$265; (300-400) $208-$268; (400-500) $198-$248; (500-600) $194-$233 (600-700) $189-$210; (700 and over) $163-201.
Heifers: (under 200) $170-$200; (200-300) $182-$243; (300-400) $193-$240; (400-500) $184-$233; (500-600) $174-$224; (600-700) $173-$210; (700 and over) $160-$185.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $92-$115; lower dressing, $75-$86; thin, $35-$55.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $109-$121; low dressing, $85-$100.
Replacement cows: Bred, $1,000-$1,400; pairs, $1,140-$1,610.
HALLETTSVILLE
March 7
Cattle on Hand: 1,658
Compared to last week: The market was steady. All weights and classes sold steady to stronger. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to strong, as well.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $68-$104; utility and fat cows, $65-$100; light weight canner cows, $50-$68; poor and weak cows, $35-50.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $112-$124; utility and cutter bulls, $95-$110; light weight canner bulls, $82-$96.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $160-$240; (200-300) $205-$290; (300-400) $208-$270; (400-500) $195-$257.50; (500-600) $185-$232.50; (600-700) $170-$227.50; (700-800) $152-$190.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$230; (200-300) $165-$240; (300-400) $175-$230; (400-500) $172-$222.50; (500-600) $170-$215; (600-700) $152-$195; (700-800) $143-$175.
Stocker cows: (Good cows and heifers) $1,050-$1,275; (medium) $825-$1,050; (good cow and calf pairs) $1,300-$1,650; (medium cow and calf pairs) $900-$1,250.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $185-$300.
WHARTON
March 15
Receipts: 877
Steers: (200-300) $80-$284; (300-400) $80-$264; (400-500) $86-$250; (500-600) $80-$228; (600-700) $80-$210; (700 and up) $107-$200.
Heifers: (200-300) $80-$232; (300-400) $82-$248; (400-500) $71-$232; (500-600) $80-$212; (600-700) $70-$184; (700 and up) $75-$175.
Stocker cows: $380-$1,100; stocker pairs, $890-$1,325.
Packer cows: (600-800) $31-$68; (800 and up) $69-$103; packer bulls, (800 and up) $78-$126.