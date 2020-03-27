CUERO

March 27

Cattle on hand: 1,227

Had 226 cows and 27 bulls. The packer market continues to get higher as packer cows were up about $4 with bulls holding strong with several selling at $98/cwt.

The calf market has maintained the strength it showed last week with all quality levels at same or better tops. Planer cattle as usual are weaker. But all agree the market is very solid as demand is strong.

Packer bulls: All weights, $75-$98.

Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$79; light and weak, $20-$50.

Palpated: 6 bred cows: $75-$77; pairs (one): $840.

Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $148-$208; (200-249) $146-$192; (250-299) $163-$190; (300-350) $167-$176; (350-400) $151-$173; (400-450) $152-$169; (450-500) $150-$165; (500-550) $140-$151; (550-600) $135-$155; (600-700) $126-$134; (700-800) $110-$119.

Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $133-$154; (250-300) $140-$158; (300-350) $154-$164; (350-400) $154-$170; (400-450) $153-$176; (450-500) $143-$152; (500-550) $138-$149; (550-600) $124-$134; (600-700) $121-$132.

Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $134-$150; (200-250) $171-$180; (250-300) $158-$180; (300-350) $133-$150; (350-400) $124-$146; (400-450) $130-$164; (450-500) $130-$142; (500-550) $124-$141; (550-600) $113-$123; (600-700) $109-$131; (over 700) $88-$119.

HALLETTSVILLE

March 24

Cattle on Hand: 1,022

Week ago: 767; Year ago: 1,779

Compared to last week: The market was much better this week regaining last week’s losses. Very active sale overall. Better quality classes continue to see very good demand. No. 2 and planer kinds are discounted, but they were a little better.

Packer cows and bulls sold $8 to $10 higher fighting to fill space in grocery stores. We had 280 cows and 35 bulls.

Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $64-$82; utility and fat cows, $63-$85; light weight canner cows, $46-$62; poor and weak cows, $36-$48.

Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $98-$108; utility and cutter bulls, $88-$97; light weight canner bulls, $76-$88.

Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $165-$210; (200-300) $158-$190; (300-400) $152-$187.50; (400-500) $138-$170; (500-600) $130-$157.50; (600-700) $118-$146; (700-800) $105-$127.50.

No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $140-$200; (200-300) $135-$157.50; (300-400) $130-$152.50; (400-500) $121-$147.50; (500-600) $118-$138; (600-700) $110-$132.50; (700-800) $100-$120.

KARNES COUNTY

March 26

Cattle on hand: 422. Market was stronger compared to last week.

No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $147-$192; (300-400) $164-$194; (400-500) $156-$176; (500-600) $143-$163; (600-700) $127-$146; (700-800) $112-$123.

No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $136-$166; (300-400) $142-$164; (400-500) $135-$161; (500-600) $120-$137; (600-700) $110-$124; (700-800) $98-$111.

Pairs: stocker pairs: good, $850-$1,000.

Packer cows: High $69-$75; medium $58-$63; low, $22-$28.

Packer bulls: High $88-$96; medium $78-$82.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.