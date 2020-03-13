CUERO

March 13

Cattle on hand: 1,425

Had 263 cows and 21 bulls. The packer market continues to be strong despite all the negatives caused by the coronavirus.

After last week’s strong rebound, all the financial and futures markets took a hit as the ongoing virus concerns have caused many activities and markets to suffer. Calves are off $10 to $20 but the market is strong as evidenced by the number of buyers competing in the market. Hopefully time will settle things out and the virus issues resolved.

Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$85.

Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$66; light and weak, $20-$40.

Palpated: 10 bred cows: $67-$79; pairs (four): $650-$900.

Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $138-$170; (300-350) $147-$168; (350-400) $141-$150; (400-450) $115-$145; (450-500) $126-$149; (500-550) $120-$134; (550-600) $123-$130; (600-700) $93-$118.

Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $142-$170; (250-300) $137-$170; (300-350) $154-$162; (350-400) $140-$156; (400-450) $141-$150; (450-500) $134-$148; (500-550) $113-$136; (550-600) $104-$126; (600-700) $99-$102; (over 700) $89-$100.

Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $122-$140; (200-250) $123-$134; (250-300) $124-$132; (300-350) $124-$135; (350-400) $116-$131; (400-450) $115-$128; (450-500) $112-$129; (500-550) $111-$135; (550-600) $108-$117; (600-700) $98-$104; (over 700) $90-$100.

HALLETTSVILLE

March 10

Cattle on Hand: 1350

Week ago: 1,180; Year ago: 1,705

Compared to last week: The market this week was a little weaker. The average for calves sold was $2 lower. Dry conditions persist. Volatile markets pressuring fat and futures markets causing daily disruptions.

Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 lower on about 315 head.

Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $51-$66; utility and fat cows, $50-$65; light weight canner cows, $38-$50; poor and week cows, $26-$38.

Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $88-$100; utility and cutter bulls, $76-$87; light weight canner bulls, $65-$75.

Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $157-$215; (200-300) $154-$200; (300-400) $152-$190; (400-500) $146-$177.50; (500-600) $131-$170; (600-700) $119-$145; (700-800) $105-$132.50.

No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $145-$208; (200-300) $132-$148; (300-400) $128-$152.50; (400-500) $124-$148; (500-600) $121-$144; (600-700) $112-$128; (700-800) $106-$124.

Stocker cows: Stocker cows and heifers: good $850-$975; medium $625-$850; cows and calf pairs: good $950-$1,100; medium $775-$950.

KARNES COUNTY

March 12

Cattle on hand: 832. Feeders were cheaper compared to last week. Packers steady.

No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $158-$183; (300-400) $140-$179; (400-500) $134-$161; (500-600) $116-$145; (600-700) $103-$125; (700-800) $106-$118.

No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $121-$151; (300-400) $116-$153; (400-500) $116-$137; (500-600) $92-$125; (600-700) $88-$118; (700-800) $81-$101.

Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $800-$950; plain, $580-$725; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,075-$1,210; plain, $775-$935.

Packer cows: High $58-$64; medium $44-$51; low, $27-$33.

Packer bulls: High $75-$81; medium $69-$72.

WHARTON

March 11

Receipts: 662

Steers: (200-300) $42-$200; (300-400) $682-$188; (400-500) $49-$176; (500-600) $40-$164; (600-700) $72-$134; (700 and up) $57-$128.

Heifers: (200-300) $106-$200; (300-400) $30-$230; (400-500) $70-$202; (500-600) $82-$139; (600-700) $60-$128; (700 and up) $50-$88.

Stocker cows: $550-$720; pairs, $750-$1,100.

Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$49; (800 and up) $50-$66; packer bulls, (800 and up) $53-$85.

