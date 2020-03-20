CUERO
March 20
Cattle on hand: 440
Had 127 cows and 26 bulls. The packer market was stronger. Strong demand for a limited supply of packer cows and bulls resulted in a market to $8 higher. This was the highest it has been all year.
The calf market rebounded in a big way from last week’s decline. Numbers are short and the market has gotten over or gotten used to the virus scare and is getting back down to business. A very welcome sign and to get some beneficial rains has lifted spirits and drought concerns for the time being.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$99.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$75; light and weak, $20-$40.
Palpated: 4 bred cows: $75-$83; pairs (four): $800-$850.
Steer calves: (average-high) (400-450) $127-$166; (450-500) $144-$175; (500-550) $130-$140; (550-600) $134-$141; (600-700) $126-$135.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $134-$165; (250-300) $140-$158; (300-350) $144-$156; (350-400) $148-$166; (400-450) $143-$174; (450-500) $142-$174; (500-550) $131-$141; (550-600) $124-$130; (600-700) $116-$131.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $118-$144; (200-250) $117-$130; (250-300) $129-$144; (300-350) $130-$135; (350-400) $129-$147; (400-450) $132-$169; (450-500) $121-$135; (500-550) $118-$139; (550-600) $117-$127; (600-700) $107-$150; (over 700) $99-$108.
KARNES COUNTY
March 19
Cattle on hand: 621. Market steady compared to last week. Packers stronger.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $146-$165; (300-400) $147-$166; (400-500) $140-$159; (500-600) $126-$149; (600-700) $112-$124; (700-800) $106-$118.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $133-$157; (300-400) $134-$146; (400-500) $124-$151; (500-600) $115-$124; (600-700) $103-$112; (700-800) $93-$100.
Packer cows: High $69-$75; medium $58-$63; low, $22-$28.
Packer bulls: High $86-$92.50; medium $78-$82.
