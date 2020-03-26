EL CAMPO

March 24

Receipts: 228

Steers: (under 200) $150-$185; (200-300) $155-$174; (300-400) $154-$173; (400-500) $146-$172; (500-600) $140-$154; (over 600) $114-$127.

Heifers: (under 200) $150-$180; (200-300) $135-$158; (300-400) $142-$157; (400-500) $131-$141; (500-600) $112-$127; (over 600) $111-$116.

Slaughter cows: High dressing, $70-$80; lower dressing, $55-$65; thin, $20-$30.

Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $85-$94; low dressing, $65-$75.

Replacement cows: Pairs, $1,000-$1,100.

WHARTON

March 25

Receipts: 315

Steers: (200-300) $117-$200; (300-400) $56-$170; (400-500) $120-$170; (500-600) $25-$168; (600-700) $92-$130; (700 and up) $62-$128.

Heifers: (200-300) $100-$218; (300-400) $80-$150; (400-500) $41-$144; (500-600) $70-$137; (600-700) $91-$133; (700 and up) $86-$111.

Stocker cows, $390-$800; pairs, $950-$1,150.

Packer cows: (600-800) $38-$63; (800 and up) $64-$81; packer bulls, (800 and up) $63-$104.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.