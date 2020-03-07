CUERO
March 6
Cattle on hand: 958
Had 121 cows and 21 bulls. The packer market was slightly better after the slight decline last week. This market is merely a function of the quality of livestock for slaughter. Price varies accordingly. This market has not been affected nearly as much by the coronavirus.
To everyone's relief, the calf market has rebounded and recovered some of the lost ground of last week's market. Prices are as much as $5 higher on tops of last weeks. Very encouraging as drought concerns are beginning to weigh on producers fearing having to sell calves before they're ready.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$94.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$66; light and weak, $20-$39.
Palpated: 6 bred cows: $83-$90; pairs (four): $700-$1,000.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $165-$194; (300-350) $161-$208; (350-400) $166-$182; (400-450) $168-$188; (450-500) $155-$174; (500-550) $146-$159; (550-600) $132-$150; (600-700) $128-$146.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $162-$205; (250-300) $168-$208; (300-350) $168-$206; (350-400) $166-$194; (400-450) $151-$178; (450-500) $152-$176; (500-550) $146-$162; (550-600) $140-$153; (600-700) $126-$141; (over 700) $112-$134.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $152-$230; (200-250) $142-$154; (250-300) $141-$178; (300-350) $143-$174; (350-400) $139-$174; (400-450) $136-$168; (450-500) $134-$144; (500-550) $128-$164; (550-600) $122-$150; (600-700) $115-$132; (over 700) $105-$110.
KARNES COUNTY
March 5
Cattle on hand: 848. Market steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $165-$210; (300-400) $169-$202.50; (400-500) $158-$194; (500-600) $141-$173; (600-700) $126-$145; (700-800) $104-$122.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $143-$165; (300-400) $137-$170; (400-500) $148-$190; (500-600) $129-$152.50; (600-700) $111-$125.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $575-$660.
Packer cows: High $63-$68.50; medium $51-$57; low, $39-$44.
Packer bulls: High $81-$86; medium $73-$78.
