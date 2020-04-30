EL CAMPO

April 28

Receipts: 482

Steers: (under 200) $160-$175; (200-300) $132-$170; (300-400) $131-$151; (400-500) $125-$154; (500-600) $118-$143; (over 600) $110-$124.

Heifers: (under 200) $145-$165; (200-300) $142-$160; (300-400) $132-$150; (400-500) $117-$145; (500-600) $108-$137; (over 600) $98-$108.

Slaughter cows: High dressing, $60-$71; lower dressing, $44-$55; thin, $20-$30.

Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $80-$91; low dressing, $65-$75.

Replacement cows: Pairs, $610-$900.

HALLETTSVILLE

April 28

Cattle on Hand: 1,400

Week ago: 1,425; Year ago: 1,913

Compared to last week: The market was lower this week. Better quality classes of calves sold $4 to $8 lower. No. 2 and plainer quality were harder hit. Major problems in the packing industry backing fat cattle up in large numbers.

Packer cows and bulls sold fully steady on about 200 head total.

Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $51-$70; utility and fat cows, $48-$70; light weight canner cows, $34-$47; poor and weak cows, $25-$35.

Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $88-$96; utility and cutter bulls, $79-$87; light weight canner bulls, $66-$78.

Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $145-$195; (200-300) $138-$165; (300-400) $134-$157.50; (400-500) $122-$152.50; (500-600) $117-$140; (600-700) $105-$127.50; (700-800) $95-$122.50.

No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $128-$157.50; (200-300) $126-$147.50; (300-400) $122-$145; (400-500) $114-$136; (500-600) $106-$127.50; (600-700) $95-$116; (700-800) $88-$112.

Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$185.

WHARTON

April 29

Receipts: 514

Steers: (200-300) $74-$185; (300-400) $74-$162; (400-500) $35-$147; (500-600) $103-$133; (600-700) $84-$126; (700 and up) $56-$114.

Heifers: (200-300) $50-$200; (300-400) $59-$147; (400-500) $40-$147; (500-600) $67-$124; (600-700) $42-$119; (700 and up) $96-$106.

Stocker cows: $625-$1,100.

Packer cows: (600-800) $26-$50; (800 and up) $51-$64; packer bulls, (800 and up) $58-$91.

