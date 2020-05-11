BEEVILLE

May 8

Cattle on hand: 552

Sheep and goats: 30; horses: 1

Trends: Steers and heifers, steady.

Steers: (200-300) $129-$182; (300-400) $120-$157; (400-500) $106-$151; (500-600) $100-$138; (600-700) $94-$134; and (700-800) $89-$118.

Heifers: (200-300) $118-$175; (300-400) $113-$175; (400-500) $102-$155; (500-600) $89-$125; (600-700) $81-$113; and (700-800) $68-$95.

Slaughter cows: $32-$68; slaughter bulls, $45-$85; stocker cows, $47-$78; bred cows, $450-$525; pairs, $750-$800; horses, $50-$110.

GONZALES

May 9

Receipts: 987 cattle

Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.

Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $155-$180; (300-400) $155-$160; (400-500) $147-$153; (500-600) $125-$141; (600-700) $116-$118; (700-800) $95-$109.

Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$95.

Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $147-$165; (300-400) $128-$140; (400-500) $124-$129; (500-600) $108-$118; and (600-700) $96-$106.

Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $45-$55; cutters, $60-$66; canners, $25-$34; low yielding fat cows, $61-$65.

Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $89-$96; light weights and medium quality bulls, $68-$84. Stocker cows, $525-$1,100. Pairs, $750-$1,400.

KARNES CITY

May 9

Cattle on hand: 440

Market was stronger on calves. Packers were steady.

Steers: (200-300) $140-$170; (300-400) $138-$165; (400-500) $135-$160; (500-600) $125-$145; (600-700) $120-$135; (700 and up) $110-$125.

Heifers: (200-300) $130-$155; (300-400) $120-$135; (400-500) $118-$136; (500-600) $120-$135; (600-700) $105-$120; (700 and up) $95-$108.

Long bull yearling: $95-$118. Long heifer yearling: $85-$110.

Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$1,075, Pairs $950-$1,250; Packer cows: No. 1 $59-$69, No. 2 $48-$53, and Bulls $76-$90.

Goats and other (per head): 160 on hand

Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$130; (50-100) $155-$280. Nannies: $210-$400. Billies: $185-$280. Sheep: $115-$170. Lambs: $110-$160. Rams: $120-$190.

