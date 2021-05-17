BEEVILLE
May 14
Cattle on hand: 225
Sheep and goats: 17; horses: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active. Had some good cattle and the market was stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $124-$170; (300-400) $128-$165; (400-500) $126-$162; (500-600) $110-$149; (600-700) $108-$133; and (700-800) $102-$128.
Heifers: (200-300) $102-$137; (300-400) $97-$135; (400-500) $99-$134; (500-600) $87-$124; (600-700) $82-$113; and (700-800) $65-$89.
Slaughter cows: $26-$65; slaughter bulls, $65-$88; stocker cows, $65-$80; bred cows, $500-$650; pairs, $790-$860; horses, $50-$250.
CUERO
May 14
Cattle on hand: 930
Had 158 cows and 22 bulls Friday. The packer marked was once again fully steady with last several weeks markets. This market is holding up well as seasonal demand i strong and numbers are low.
The calf market was once again higher across the board. That in turn has overall averages higher by about $32 per head. Almost every class of calves registered new highs. Continued forecasts of rain has made a big difference giving stability and confidence to the overall market.
Packer bulls: All weights, $72-$97.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$72; light and weak, $15-$45.
Palpated: 12 bred cows: $75-$90. Pairs (one): $790.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $150-$170; (250-299) $157-$170; (300-350) $154-$170; (350-400) $154-$170; (400-450) $158-$172; (450-500) $147-$170; (500-550) $132-$169; (550-600) $119-$140; (600-700) $108-$139; (700-800) $115-$131.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $132-$165; (250-300) $152-$175; (300-350) $155-$165; (350-400) $150-$176; (400-450) $145-$180; (450-500) $142-$163; (500-600) $138-$154; (550-600) $131-$150; (600-700) $120-$129; (over 700) $112-$125.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $126-$160; (250-300) $129-$138; (300-350) $134-$160; (350-400) $127-$140; (400-450) $130-$171; (450-500) $122-$155; (500-550) $124-$142; (550-600) $119-$136; (600-700) $114-$122; (over 700) $103-$118.
GONZALES
May 15
Receipts: 1,136 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $2 to $3 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $174-$185; (300-400) $170-$174; (400-500) $157-$168; (500-600) $132-$152; (600-700) $125-$129; (700-800) $115-$123.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $163-$168; (300-400) $145-$160; (400-500) $138-$143; (500-600) $120-$134; and (600-700) $115-$117.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $52-$61; cutters, $64-$68; canners, $36-$42; low yielding fat cows, $55-$66.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $84-$94; light weights and medium quality bulls, $76-$82. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,400.
KARNES CITY
May 15
Cattle on hand: 290
Market was stronger on calves. Packers very steady.
Steers: (200-300) $155-$170; (300-400) $140-$180; (400-500) $135-$180; (500-600) $135-$165; (600-700) $122-$138; (700 and up) $120-$129.
Heifers: (200-300) $140-$165; (300-400) $135-$165; (400-500) $135-$150; (500-600) $118-$140; (600-700) $115-$120; (700 and up) $105-$115.
Long bull yearling: $110-$120; Long heifer yearling: $85-$95.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $875-$1,150, Pairs $1,150-$1,300; Packer cows: No. 1 $58-$75, No. 2 $46-$56, and Bulls $88-$94.
Goats and other (per head): 233 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $120-$175; (50-100) $175-$265. Nannies: $145-$310. Billies: $240-$450. Sheep: $140-$250. Lambs: $170-$250. Rams: $185-$325.
KARNES COUNTY
May 13
Cattle on hand: 346. Market was stronger and packers were steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $153-$165; (300-400) $145-$161; (400-500) $140-$162.50; (500-600) $129-$158; (600-700) $118-$139; (700-800) $121-$130.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $148-$156; (300-400) $134-$151; (400-500) $130-$149; (500-600) $123-$136; (600-700) $114-$121; (700-800) $111-$127.
Stocker pairs: good, $910.
Packer cows: High $66-$71; medium $57-$62; low, $40-$47.
Packer bulls: High $87-$92; medium $75-$78.
