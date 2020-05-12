EDNA

May 11

Receipts: 375

Steers: (200-300) $144-$178; (300-400) $101-$156; (400-500) $60-$156; (500-600) $108-$137; (600-700) $110-$129; and (700 and up) $56-$113.

Heifers: (200-300) $112-$142; (300-400) $100-$144; (400-500) $50-$130; (500-600) $71-$127; (600-700) $42-$102.

Packer cows: (600-800) $23-$51; and (800 and up) $52-$70. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $53-$96.

NIXON

May 11

Volume: 581; cows: 163; bulls: 12

Steers: (200-300) $138-$163; (300-400) $131-$153; (400-500) $121-$144; (500-600) $116-$136; (600-700) $110-$128; (700-800) $102-$115.

Heifers: (200-300) $142-$165; (300-400) $122-$145; (400-500) $108-$138; (500-600) $101-$128; (600-700) $90-$110; (700-800) $63-$90.

Slaughter cows: $28-$74; slaughter bulls, $75-$96; stocker cows, $560-$1,000; pairs, $675-$1,300.

