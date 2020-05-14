EL CAMPO

May 12

Receipts: 352

Steers: (under 200) $185-$230; (200-300) $144-$162; (300-400) $131-$150; (400-500) $125-$154; (500-600) $118-$146; (over 600) $105-$120.

Heifers: (under 200) $175-$200; (200-300) $143-$170; (300-400) $130-$148; (400-500) $122-$150; (500-600) $112-$123; (over 600) $102-$110.

Slaughter cows: High dressing, $58-$67; lower dressing, $35-$45; thin, $20-$30.

Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $80-$90; low dressing, $70-$80.

Replacement cows: Pairs, $690-$750.

HALLETTSVILLE

May 12

Cattle on Hand: 1,477

Week ago: 1,232; Year ago: 932

Compared to last week: The market was a little higher this week. Better quality calves sold $3 to $5 higher. Market was very active. No. 2 and plainer kinds remain slower.

Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 higher on about 275 head total.

Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $52-$75; utility and fat cows, $50-$68; light weight canner cows, $36-$49; poor and weak cows, $25-$35.

Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $89-$98; utility and cutter bulls, $80-$89; light weight canner bulls, $68-$80.

Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $160-$220; (200-300) $140-$185; (300-400) $138-$172.50; (400-500) $128-$157.50; (500-600) $124-$147.50; (600-700) $112-$132; (700-800) $102-$128.

No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $145-$210; (200-300) $130-$167.50; (300-400) $122-$157.50; (400-500) $115-$145; (500-600) $108-$132.50; (600-700) $100-$122; (700-800) $90-$118.

Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$180.

WHARTON

May 13

Receipts: 792

Steers: (200-300) $112-$218; (300-400) $302-$170; (400-500) $100-$150; (500-600) $39-$148; (600-700) $60-$131; (700 and up) $43-$114.

Heifers: (200-300) $84-$203; (300-400) $40-$150; (400-500) $46-$146; (500-600) $56-$133; (600-700) $51-$131; (700 and up) $47-$105.

Stocker cows: $650-$960.

Packer cows: (600-800) $24-$43; (800 and up) $44-$68; packer bulls, (800 and up) $53-$94.

