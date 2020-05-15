CUERO
May 15
Cattle on hand: 1,085
Had 244 cows and 26 bulls. There was no change in the packer market as seasonal demand remains in place so the market is strong.
The calf market continued to hold onto levels attained last week. This is very encouraging with all the uncertainty in this country.
Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$97.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$69; light and weak, $30-$40.
Palpated: 44 bred cows: $70-$84; pairs (twelve): $1,000-$1,500.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $185-$200; (200-249) $153-$180; (250-299) $149-$160; (300-350) $142-$155; (350-400) $126-$156; (400-450) $145-$155; (450-500) $109-$148; (500-550) $135-$146; (550-600) $129-$133; (600-700) $122-$132; (700-800) $95-$111.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $184-$205.50; (250-300) $143-$156; (300-350) $138-$150; (350-400) $141-$154; (400-450) $129-$155; (450-500) $124-$150; (500-550) $122-$142; (550-600) $111-$138; (600-700) $105-$120; (over 700) $99-$118.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $185-$205; (200-250) $165-$182; (250-300) $136-$143; (300-350) $133-$168; (350-400) $127-$134; (400-450) $125-$165; (450-500) $121-$134; (500-550) $111-$125; (550-600) $109-$117; (600-700) $91-$177.50; (over 700) $99-$113.
KARNES COUNTY
May 14
Cattle on hand: 588. Market softer compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $150-$185; (300-400) $146-$167; (400-500) $137-$152.50; (500-600) $124-$140; (600-700) $118-$129; (700-800) $111-$117.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $140-$156; (300-400) $134-$150; (400-500) $127-$143; (500-600) $113-$131; (600-700) $101-$120; (700-800) $96-$110.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $750-$900; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,150-$1,325; plain, $900-$1,050.
Packer cows: High $66-$71; medium $52-$58; low, $39-$46.
Packer bulls: High $87-$92.50; medium $78-$83.
