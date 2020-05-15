CUERO

May 15

Cattle on hand: 1,085

Had 244 cows and 26 bulls. There was no change in the packer market as seasonal demand remains in place so the market is strong.

The calf market continued to hold onto levels attained last week. This is very encouraging with all the uncertainty in this country.

Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$97.

Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$69; light and weak, $30-$40.

Palpated: 44 bred cows: $70-$84; pairs (twelve): $1,000-$1,500.

Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $185-$200; (200-249) $153-$180; (250-299) $149-$160; (300-350) $142-$155; (350-400) $126-$156; (400-450) $145-$155; (450-500) $109-$148; (500-550) $135-$146; (550-600) $129-$133; (600-700) $122-$132; (700-800) $95-$111.

Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $184-$205.50; (250-300) $143-$156; (300-350) $138-$150; (350-400) $141-$154; (400-450) $129-$155; (450-500) $124-$150; (500-550) $122-$142; (550-600) $111-$138; (600-700) $105-$120; (over 700) $99-$118.

Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $185-$205; (200-250) $165-$182; (250-300) $136-$143; (300-350) $133-$168; (350-400) $127-$134; (400-450) $125-$165; (450-500) $121-$134; (500-550) $111-$125; (550-600) $109-$117; (600-700) $91-$177.50; (over 700) $99-$113.

KARNES COUNTY

May 14

Cattle on hand: 588. Market softer compared to last week.

No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $150-$185; (300-400) $146-$167; (400-500) $137-$152.50; (500-600) $124-$140; (600-700) $118-$129; (700-800) $111-$117.

No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $140-$156; (300-400) $134-$150; (400-500) $127-$143; (500-600) $113-$131; (600-700) $101-$120; (700-800) $96-$110.

Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $750-$900; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,150-$1,325; plain, $900-$1,050.

Packer cows: High $66-$71; medium $52-$58; low, $39-$46.

Packer bulls: High $87-$92.50; medium $78-$83.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.