CUERO
May 20
Cattle on hand: 1,608
Had 250 cows and 42 bulls. This market settled back from last week as demand is slowing with the economy. Top cows were off $5/cwt and the bulls $3/cwt.
The calf market was lower as buyers continue to pull back with the poor economy with inflation taking its toll on consumer preferences. Demand is strong just at a lower level. The average value of a calf was over $23 per head higher despite a $7/cwt lower average price. Forty-one pounds more of average weight made up for the difference.
Packer bulls: All weights, $90-$111.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $65-$77; poor and weak, $35-$60.
Palpated: 11 bred cows: $70-$111.
Pairs: 8: $750-$1,150
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) None; (200-249) None; (250-299) $168-$184; (300-350) $162-$186; (350-400) $159-$178; (400-450) $161-$181; (450-500) $151-$172; (500-550) $147-$164; (550-600) $144-$158; (600-700) $138-$154; (700-800) $137-$148.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $137-$188; (250-300) $142-$172; (300-350) $153-$187; (350-400) $165-$182; (400-450) $155-$177; (450-500) $152-$171; (500-550) $144-$160; (550-600) $136-$152; (600-700) $137-$152; (over 700) $115-$146.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $127-$160;
(200-250) $111-$150; (250-300) $134-$162; (300-350) $135-$160; (350-400) $144-$174; (400-450) $144-$180;
(450-500) $139-$170; (500-550) $136-$162; (550-600) $129-$142; (600-700) $119-$151; (over 700) $102-$149.
GONZALES
May 21
Receipts: 876 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold a little cheaper on lighter weights. Less quality calves and yearlings sold cheaper. Packer bulls sold steady while packer cows sold a little softer.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $170-$212; (300-400) $180-$197; (400-500) $167-$175; (500-600) $159-$169; (600-700) $142-$165; (700-800) $139-$141.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $160-$175; (300-400) $155-$162; (400-500) $155-$159; (500-600) $135-$149; and (600-700) $129-$134.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $64-$69; cutters, $71-$75; canners, $34-$52; high yielding fat cows, $72-$76.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $95-$116; light weights and medium quality bulls, $88-$93. Stocker cows, $600-$1,000. Pairs, $750-$1,100.
KARNES COUNTY
May 19
Cattle on hand: 626
Market was a touch softer
Steers: (200-300) $166-$185; (300-400) $160-$191; (400-500) $152-$175; (500-600) $147-$171; (600-700) $141-$156; (700 and up) $137-$146.
Heifers: (200-300) $129-$151; (300-400) $145-$173; (400-500) $142-$172; (500-600) $137-$154; (600-700) $127-$148; (700 and up) $110-$125.
Stocker pairs: (2) good, $1,010-$1,025.
Packer cows: High $76-$83; medium $54-$61; low, $41-$47.
Packer bulls: High $96-$102; medium $85-$91.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.