BEEVILLE
May 19
Cattle on hand: 182
Horses: 0
Sheep and goats: 15
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $208-$275 (300-400) $186-$225; (400-500) $200-$280; (500-600) $186-$240; (600-700) $175-$219; and (700-800) $139-$170.
Heifers: (200-300) $225-$275; (300-400) $165-$235; (400-500) $150-$225; (500-600) $142-$201; (600-700) $159-$192; and (700-800) $135-$170.
Slaughter cows: $65-$101; slaughter bulls, $105-$126; stocker cows, $85-$119; bred cows, $950-$1,225.
CUERO
May 19
Cattle on hand: 660
There were 55 cows and 9 bulls. The packer market was slightly higher. The calf market was significantly higher on middle weights and up. Strong demand continues.
Packer bulls: All weights, $118-$127.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $80-$100; light and weak, $30-$50.
Palpated: 2 pairs: $1,150-$1,300.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $228-$252; (300-350) $228-$298; (350-400) $232-$280; (400-450) $220-$268; (450-500) $230-$256; (500-550) $217-$238; (550-600) $214-$234; (600-700) $197-$233; (700-800) $187-$214.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $272-$300; (250-300) $289-$298; (300-350) $268-$300; (350-400) $229-$282; (400-450) $229-$262; (450-500) $228-$254; (500-550) $219-$244; (550-600) $215-$232; (600-700) $203-$229; (over 700) $174-$196.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $280-$306; (200-250) $260-$308; (250-300) $245-$282; (300-350) $212-$270; (350-400) $204-$230; (400-450) $211-$240; (450-500) $214-$238; (500-550) $207-$240; (550-600) $205-$216; (600-700) $198-$228; (over 700) $165-$203.
GONZALES
May 20
Receipts: 689 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $250-$270; (300-400) $265-$270; (400-500) $237-$261; (500-600) $215-$231; (600-700) $205-$211; (700-800) $172-$188.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$115.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $235-$260; (300-400) $215-$230; (400-500) $201-$210; (500-600) $198-$200; and (600-700) $175-$195.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $73-$86; cutters, $92-$97; canners, $52-$77; high yielding fat cows, $82-$92.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $105-$117; light weights and medium quality bulls, $97-$110.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,700. Pairs, $1,100-$1,900.