BEEVILLE

May 15

Cattle on hand: 355

Sheep and goats: 32

Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/softer.

Steers: (200-300) $81-$140; (300-400) $98-$152; (400-500) $90-$140; (500-600) $87-$131; (600-700) $72-$117; and (700-800) $80-$111.

Heifers: (200-300) $91-$138; (300-400) $89-$136; (400-500) $91-$132; (500-600) $81-$125; (600-700) $75-$109; and (700-800) $66-$90.

Slaughter cows: $35-$69; slaughter bulls, $36-$87; stocker cows, $675-$725; pairs, $1,175-$1,290.

GONZALES

May 16

Receipts: 717 cattle

Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $2 to $3 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $3 to $4 higher.

Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $161-$180; (300-400) $157-$160; (400-500) $147-$155; (500-600) $131-$141; (600-700) $122-$126; (700-800) $95-$115.

Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$95.

Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $142-$165; (300-400) $135-$140; (400-500) $125-$129; (500-600) $114-$121; and (600-700) $96-$110.

Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $45-$55; cutters, $62-$72; canners, $25-$41; low yielding fat cows, $61-$70.

Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $91-$102; light weights and medium quality bulls, $68-$88. Stocker cows, $525-$1,100. Pairs, $750-$1,400.

KARNES CITY

May 16

Cattle on hand: 449

Market was stronger on calves. Packers were steady as well.

Steers: (200-300) $155-$170; (300-400) $145-$158; (400-500) $130-$150; (500-600) $125-$145; (600-700) $120-$135; (700 and up) $110-$122.

Heifers: (200-300) $142-$160; (300-400) $120-$128; (400-500) $125-$135; (500-600) $120-$132; (600-700) $105-$115; (700 and up) $88-$105.

Long bull yearling: $90-$112. Long heifer yearling: $85-$110.

Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $1,175-$1,400, Pairs $1,500-$1,725; Packer cows: No. 1 $63-$73 No. 2 $42-$50, and Bulls $86-$96.

Goats and other (per head): 146 on hand

Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$130; (50-100) $155-$280. Nannies: $165-$310. Billies: $175-$230. Sheep: $95-$170. Lambs: $110-$170. Rams: $215-$370.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.