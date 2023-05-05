EL CAMPO
May 2
Receipts: 928
Steers: (under 200) $202-$260; (200-300) $234-$300; (300-400) $216-$280; (400-500) $227-$265; (500-600) $208-$240 (600-700) $197-$225; (700 and over) $159-200.
Heifers: (under 200) $190-$255; (200-300) $221-$263; (300-400) $217-$260; (400-500) $199-$244; (500-600) $184-$210; (600-700) $181-$225; (700 and over) $150-$185.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $90-$103; lower dressing, $83-$89; thin, $45-$75.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $114-$126; low dressing, $94-$100; thin, $50-$97.
Replacement cows: Pairs, $830-$1,200.
WHARTON
May 3
Receipts: 714
Steers: (200-300) $58-$270; (300-400) $60-$260; (400-500) $84-$241; (500-600) $150-$216; (600-700) $99-$202.
Heifers: (200-300) $50-$282; (300-400) $80-$246; (400-500) $60-$250; (500-600) $54-$224; (600-700) $91-$203; (700 and up) $97-$197.
Stocker cows: $400-$1,025.
Packer cows: (600-800) $23-$62; (800 and up) $63-$97; packer bulls, (800 and up) $81-$118.