CUERO

May 1

Cattle on hand: 1,239

Had 117 cows and 9 bulls. The packer market was unchanged from last week. With such a small number the market was good. There were not any tops quality packer cows or bulls so the upper limits did not reflect the best prices.

The calf market was stronger as market has settled down resulting in much better attitudes. Bigger calves are fully steady while lighter weights are $2 to $4 higher. Overall a very active market which just makes things look a lot better.

Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$91.

Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$65; light and weak, $20-$50.

Palpated: 8 bred cows: $72-$90; pairs (seven): $800-$1,200.

Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $160-$170; (200-249) $134-$148; (250-299) $152-$180; (300-350) $149-$170; (350-400) $137-$155; (400-450) $133-$155; (450-500) $128-$154; (500-550) $121-$141; (550-600) $119-$129; (600-700) $110-$126; (700-800) $110-$116.

Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $156-$166; (250-300) $150-$162; (300-350) $130-$136; (350-400) $135-$150; (400-450) $138-$154; (450-500) $130-$147; (500-550) $124-$133; (550-600) $114-$119; (600-700) $111-$116; (over 700) $106-$119.

Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $154-$180; (200-250) $141-$170; (250-300) $129-$144; (300-350) $125-$142; (350-400) $122-$142; (400-450) $114-$132; (450-500) $117-$149; (500-550) $112-$125; (550-600) $107-$114; (600-700) $102-$112; (over 700) $90-$107.

KARNES COUNTY

April 30

Cattle on hand: 624. Market steady compared to last week.

No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $156-$182.50; (300-400) $148-$164; (400-500) $141-$157; (500-600) $127-$145; (600-700) $114-$129; (700-800) $113-$122.

No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $144-$155; (300-400) $131-$150; (400-500) $124-$137; (500-600) $116-$132; (600-700) $102-$122.

Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $700-$890; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,150-$1,325; plain, $900-$1,050.

Packer cows: High $60-$66; medium $48-$53; low, $31-$38.

Packer bulls: High $78-$92; medium $75-$80.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.