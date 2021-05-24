BEEVILLE
No sale May 21 due to weather.
CUERO
May 21
Cattle on hand: 335
Had 96 cows and 10 bulls Friday. The packer market was solid given such a short supply due to timely rains.
The calf market was strong once again. Very short supply sold as well or better than previous weeks. There are a few new tops. Market is definitely stronger as rains have eliminated drought concerns. Average calf was over $2 higher for a $10 per head higher value.
Packer bulls: All weights, $72-$94.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$68; light and weak, $15-$45.
Palpated: 11 bred cows: $80-$98. Pairs (nine): $1,100-$1,450.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $160-$170; (300-350) $170-$186; (350-400) $154-$170; (400-450) $152-$158; (450-500) $149-$168; (500-550) $143-$164; (550-600) $130-$137; (600-700) $126-$152; (700-800) $118-$130.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $151-$161; (250-300) $147-$160; (300-350) $161-$186; (350-400) $152-$185; (400-450) $164-$184; (450-500) $145-$158; (500-600) $138-$159; (550-600) $123-$150; (600-700) $126-$141; (over 700) $122-$131.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $127-$158; (250-300) $142-$150; (300-350) $135-$139; (350-400) $124-$141; (400-450) $127-$144; (450-500) $135-$146; (500-550) $130-$146; (550-600) $123-$132; (600-700) $106-$128; (over 700) $68-$121.
GONZALES
May 22
Receipts: 415 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $2 to $3 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $177-$184; (300-400) $180-$185; (400-500) $157-$175; (500-600) $132-$152; (600-700) $125-$129; (700-800) $115-$123.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $163-$168; (300-400) $151-$160; (400-500) $143-$145; (500-600) $120-$138; and (600-700) $115-$117.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $52-$61; cutters, $64-$68; canners, $36-$42; low yielding fat cows, $55-$66.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $84-$94; light weights and medium quality bulls, $76-$82. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,400.
KARNES CITY
May 22
Cattle on hand: 206
Market was stronger on calves. Packers very steady.
Steers: (200-300) $150-$165; (300-400) $160-$180; (400-500) $145-$168; (500-600) $135-$156; (600-700) $128-$136; (700 and up) $120-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $140-$165; (300-400) $135-$170; (400-500) $135-$170; (500-600) $125-$145; (600-700) $112-$135; (700 and up) $100-$115.
Long bull yearling: $100-$116; Long heifer yearling: $85-$95.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $875-$1,175, Pairs $1,200-$1,450; Packer cows: No. 1 $62-$75, No. 2 $47-$55, and Bulls $88-$99.
Goats and other (per head): 151 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $120-$175; (50-100) $175-$265. Nannies: $160-$275. Billies: $260-$390. Sheep: $125-$215. Lambs: $165-$215. Rams: $240-$300.
KARNES COUNTY
May 21
Cattle on hand: 195. Market was steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (300-400) $151-$176; (400-500) $138-$174; (500-600) $140-$157; (600-700) $126-$135; (700-800) $121-$126.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $135-$150; (300-400) $132-$150; (400-500) $124-$137; (500-600) $119-$128; (600-700) $107-$118.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $900-$1,025; plain, $750-$850; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,350-$1,500; plain, $1,000-$1,200.
Packer cows: High $65-$70; medium $54-$59; low, $40-$47.
Packer bulls: High $91-$96.
