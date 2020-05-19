EDNA

May 18

Receipts: 460

Steers: (200-300) $75-$198; (300-400) $15-$164; (400-500) $25-$157; (500-600) $108-$147; (600-700) $44-$133; and (700 and up) $50-$120.

Heifers: (200-300) $132-$204; (300-400) $120-$154; (400-500) $30-$155; (500-600) $106-$135; (600-700) $95-$121; (700 and up) $80-$117.

Stocker cows: $490-$810; pairs, $680-$825.

Packer cows: (600-800) $28-$58; and (800 and up) $51-$73. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $58-$97.

NIXON

May 18

Volume: 1,016; cows: 163; bulls: 25

Steers: (200-300) $135-$160; (300-400) $130-$167; (400-500) $120-$160; (500-600) $113-$142; (600-700) $102-$128; (700-800) $96-$117.

Heifers: (200-300) $121-$173; (300-400) $113-$146; (400-500) $111-$165; (500-600) $102-$126; (600-700) $93-$128; (700-800) $79-$121.

Slaughter cows: $25-$78; slaughter bulls, $80-$109; stocker cows, $460-$1,100; pairs, $320-$1,060.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.