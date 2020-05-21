EL CAMPO

May 19

Receipts: 430

Steers: (under 200) $200-$260; (200-300) $144-$170; (300-400) $132-$155; (400-500) $131-$152; (500-600) $125-$151; (over 600) $114-$127.

Heifers: (under 200) $180-$220; (200-300) $142-$160; (300-400) $122-$137; (400-500) $117-$135; (500-600) $112-$121; (over 600) $102-$117.

Slaughter cows: High dressing, $60-$72; lower dressing, $40-$51; thin, $20-$30.

Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $80-$92; low dressing, $66-$74.

Replacement cows: $800-$900.

HALLETTSVILLE

May 19

Cattle on Hand: 1,067

Week ago: 1,477; Year ago: 1,344

Compared to last week: The market was a little stronger again this week. Better quality classes of calves sold $2 to $4 higher. Demand good. No. 2 and plainer kinds were a little better but remain discounted.

Good rains in our area beneficial to pastures and much needed.

Packer cows and bulls sold steady to $1 higher on about 200 head total.

Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $52-$72; utility and fat cows, $50-$72; light weight canner cows, $40-$52; poor and weak cows, $30-$40.

Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $89-$95; utility and cutter bulls, $80-$89; light weight canner bulls, $68-$80.

Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $160-$240; (200-300) $148-$190; (300-400) $137-$167.50; (400-500) $128-$162.50; (500-600) $124-$150; (600-700) $114-$136; (700-800) $104-$124.

No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$230; (200-300) $135-$167.50; (300-400) $124-$157.50; (400-500) $121-$147.50; (500-600) $110-$136; (600-700) $98-$126; (700-800) $92-$118.

Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$185.

Stocker cows: Stocker cows and heifers: medium $625-$875; cows and calf pairs: medium $900-$1,200.

WHARTON

May 20

Receipts: 991

Steers: (200-300) $70-$237; (300-400) $57-$158; (400-500) $70-$164; (500-600) $63-$145; (600-700) $84-$135; (700 and up) $62-$123.

Heifers: (200-300) $60-$213; (300-400) $64-$154; (400-500) $58-$149; (500-600) $65-$132; (600-700) $72-$126; (700 and up) $50-$100.

Stocker cows: $430-$950.

Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$51; (800 and up) $52-$69; packer bulls, (800 and up) $64-$97.

