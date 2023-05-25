EL CAMPO
May 23
Receipts: 1,046
Steers: (under 200) $211-$300; (200-300) $257-$298; (300-400) $241-$303; (400-500) $219-$278; (500-600) $211-$248 (600-700) $191-$238; (700 and over) $165-216.
Heifers: (under 200) $200-$300; (200-300) $212-$295; (300-400) $213-$270; (400-500) $200-$263; (500-600) $192-$243; (600-700) $185-$238; (700 and over) $155-$208.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $94-$115; lower dressing, $85-$90; thin, $42-$65.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $120-$130; low dressing, $90-$100.
Replacement cows: Bred, $1,100-$1,400.
HALLETTSVILLE
May 23
Cattle on Hand: 1,719
Compared to last week: The market was steady to strong. Packer cows and bulls sold higher. Demand is extremely good.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $76-$102; utility and fat cows, $70-$97; light weight canner cows, $52-$74; poor and weak cows, $48-60.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $115-$127; utility and cutter bulls, $103-$116; light weight canner bulls, $92-$102.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $230-$300; (200-300) $245-$295; (300-400) $225-$285; (400-500) $220-$270; (500-600) $205-$250; (600-700) $192-$230; (700-800) $180-$217.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $210-$295; (200-300) $215-$290; (300-400) $215-$270; (400-500) $210-$255; (500-600) $190-$245; (600-700) $188-$220; (700-800) $170-$195.
Stocker cows: (Good cows and heifers) $1,600-$2,450; (medium) $1,050-$1,500; good cow and calf pairs) $2,250-$3,000; ((medium cow and calf pairs) $1,400-$2,000.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $210-$290.
WHARTON
May 24
Receipts: 893
Steers: (200-300) $90-$315; (300-400) $59-$300; (400-500) $70-$260; (500-600) $142-$244; (600-700) $75-$236; (700 and up) $80-$215.
Heifers: (200-300) $150-$255; (300-400) $100-$248; (400-500) $70-$235; (500-600) $80-$240; (600-700) $84-$207; (700 and up) $80-$203.
Stocker cows: $960-$1,375.; stocker pairs, $600-$1,550.
Packer cows: (600-800) $36-$67; (800 and up) $68-$100; packer bulls, (800 and up) $78-$126.