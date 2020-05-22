CUERO
May 22
Cattle on hand: 1,243
Had 289 cows and 24 bulls. The packer market was stronger by $2 to $3. Strong demand continues to drive this market despite the large numbers.
The calf market was strong on all classes. Very solid and active market was evident all day long. Very little difference from last week’s tops. Definitely no undertones present in all of the classes.
Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$97.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$74; light and weak, $30-$40.
Palpated: 24 bred cows: $70-$86; pairs (14): $1,150 and $1,425.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $162-$200; (200-249) $140-$180; (250-299) $133-$160; (300-350) $144-$155; (350-400) $120-$150; (400-450) $131-$155; (450-500) $128-$152; (500-550) $125-$146; (550-600) $129-$139; (600-700) $119-$133; (700-800) $109-$124.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $227-$270; (250-300) $141-$160; (300-350) $130-$152; (350-400) $129-$144; (400-450) $124-$130; (450-500) $118-$124; (500-550) $112-$127; (550-600) $112-$122; (600-700) $110-$121; (over 700) $95-$110.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $181-$230; (200-250) $144-$182; (250-300) $147-$154; (300-350) $125-$168; (350-400) $129-$140; (400-450) $127-$135; (450-500) $114-$122; (500-550) $114-$129; (550-600) $110-$124; (600-700) $111-$177.50; (over 700) $110-$119.
KARNES COUNTY
May 21
Cattle on hand: 589. Market steady compared to last week. Heavier calves were stronger.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $147-$187.50; (300-400) $143-$158; (400-500) $138-$157; (500-600) $126-$144; (600-700) $116-$132; (700-800) $113-$120.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $146-$154; (300-400) $134-$154; (400-500) $123-$139; (500-600) $113-$140; (600-700) $105-$129; (700-800) $98-$116.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $850-$1,000; plain, $600-$750; Pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,150-$1,250; plain $900-$1,000.
Packer cows: High $66-$70; medium $52-$58; low, $39-$46.
Packer bulls: High $87-$91; medium $78-$83.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.