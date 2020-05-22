CUERO

May 22

Cattle on hand: 1,243

Had 289 cows and 24 bulls. The packer market was stronger by $2 to $3. Strong demand continues to drive this market despite the large numbers.

The calf market was strong on all classes. Very solid and active market was evident all day long. Very little difference from last week’s tops. Definitely no undertones present in all of the classes.

Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$97.

Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$74; light and weak, $30-$40.

Palpated: 24 bred cows: $70-$86; pairs (14): $1,150 and $1,425.

Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $162-$200; (200-249) $140-$180; (250-299) $133-$160; (300-350) $144-$155; (350-400) $120-$150; (400-450) $131-$155; (450-500) $128-$152; (500-550) $125-$146; (550-600) $129-$139; (600-700) $119-$133; (700-800) $109-$124.

Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $227-$270; (250-300) $141-$160; (300-350) $130-$152; (350-400) $129-$144; (400-450) $124-$130; (450-500) $118-$124; (500-550) $112-$127; (550-600) $112-$122; (600-700) $110-$121; (over 700) $95-$110.

Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $181-$230; (200-250) $144-$182; (250-300) $147-$154; (300-350) $125-$168; (350-400) $129-$140; (400-450) $127-$135; (450-500) $114-$122; (500-550) $114-$129; (550-600) $110-$124; (600-700) $111-$177.50; (over 700) $110-$119.

KARNES COUNTY

May 21

Cattle on hand: 589. Market steady compared to last week. Heavier calves were stronger.

No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $147-$187.50; (300-400) $143-$158; (400-500) $138-$157; (500-600) $126-$144; (600-700) $116-$132; (700-800) $113-$120.

No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $146-$154; (300-400) $134-$154; (400-500) $123-$139; (500-600) $113-$140; (600-700) $105-$129; (700-800) $98-$116.

Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $850-$1,000; plain, $600-$750; Pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,150-$1,250; plain $900-$1,000.

Packer cows: High $66-$70; medium $52-$58; low, $39-$46.

Packer bulls: High $87-$91; medium $78-$83.

