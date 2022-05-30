CUERO
Date: May 27
Cattle on hand: 919
There were 166 cows and 23 bulls. This market was definitely higher than the last few weeks as demand is very strong and numbers low. Top cows were up $8/cwt and the bulls $2/cwt.
The calf market was solid with last week's levels. Very active demand on all classes. Ground was made up on lighter weights, while the middle weights were a little weaker. Heavy weights were still strong. Overall averages were a little higher, but on 12 less pounds of weight the value per calf was $15 lower.
Packer bulls: All weights, $90-$113.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $68-$85; poor and weak, $35-$60.
Palpated: 7 bred cows: $72-$85.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) none; (200-249) $185-$190; (250-299) $169-$194; (300-350) $170-$190; (350-400) $164-$178; (400-450) $155-$171; (450-500) $157-$175; (500-550) $150-$162; (550-600) $144-$158; (600-700) $140-$155; (700-800) $140-$149.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $160-$186; (250-300) $176-$194; (300-350) $152-$189; (350-400) $154-$171; (400-450) $150-$174; (450-500) $148-$170; (500-550) $141-$159; (550-600) $140-$153; (600-700) $130-$149; (over 700) $123-$144.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $141-$188; (200-250) $155-$174; (250-300) $139-$166; (300-350) $151-$208; (350-400) $146-$170; (400-450) $144-$170; (450-500) $140-$195; (500-550) $136-$156; (550-600) $130-$195; (600-700) $124-$144; (over 700) $114-$128.
HALLETTSVILLE
Date: May 24
Cattle on Hand: 986
Week ago: 1,780; Year ago: No sale
Compared to last week: The market was a little softer this week. No. 1 kinds in all weight brackets sold steady to $3 lower. Demand continues to be good.
Packer cows sold $3 lower and packer bulls were steady on about 200 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $50-$78; utility and fat cows, $50-$75; light weight canner cows, $40-$50; poor and weak cows, $30-$40.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $102-$107; utility and cutter bulls, $85-$102; light weight canner bulls, $72-$85; poor and weak bulls, none.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves,(under 200$145-$200; (200-300) $138-$200; (300-400) $152-$190; (400-500) $150-$182.50; (500-600) $142-$170; (600-700) $136-$162.50; (700-800) $120-$150.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $130-$175 (200-300) $130-$170; (300-400) $135-$175; (400-500) $138-$175; (500-600) $130-$155; (600-700) $122-$145; (700-800) $112-$136.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $135-$180.
KARNES COUNTY
Date: May 26
Cattle on hand: 421. Market was steady
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $158-$185; (300-400) $166-$185; (400-500) $155-$175; (500-600) $147-$170; (600-700) $142-$151; (700-800) $135-$151.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $149-$166; (300-400) $146-$165; (400-500) $143-$180; (500-600) $136-$170; (600-700) $127-$136; (700-800) $115-$129.
Stocker cows: Bred cows, $400-$835; pairs: stocker pairs: None.
Packer cows: High $75-$83.5; medium $53-$62; low, $40-$45.
Packer bulls: High $79-$82; medium $70-$75.
