CUERO
May 27
Cattle on hand: 919
Had 166 cows and 23 bulls Friday. This market was definitely higher than the last few weeks as demand is very strong and numbers low. Tops cows were up $8/cwt and the bulls $2/cwt.
The calf market was solid with last week's levels. Very active demand on all classes. Ground was made up on lighter weights while the middle weights were a little weaker. Heavy weights were still strong. Overall averages were a little higher but on 12 less pounds of weight the value per calf was $15 lower.
Packer bulls: All weights, $90-$113.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $68-$85; light and weak, $35-$60.
Palpated: 7 bred cows: $72-$85.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $185-$190; (250-299) $169-$194; (300-350) $170-$190; (350-400) $164-$178; (400-450) $155-$171; (450-500) $157-$175; (500-550) $150-$162; (550-600) $144-$158; (600-700) $140-$155; (700-800) $140-$149.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $166-$186; (250-300) $176-$194; (300-350) $152-$189; (350-400) $154-$171; (400-450) $150-$174; (450-500) $148-$170; (500-600) $141-$159; (550-600) $140-$153; (600-700) $130-$149; (over 700) $123-$144.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $141-$188; (200-250) $155-$174; (250-300) $139-$166; (300-350) $151-$208; (350-400) $146-$170; (400-450) $144-$170; (450-500) $140-$195; (500-550) $136-$156; (550-600) $130-$195; (600-700) $124-$144; (over 700) $114-$128.
GONZALES
May 28
Receipts: 637 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $2 to $3 lower. Less quality calves and yearlings sold $3 to $4 lower. Packer bulls sold steady and packer cows sold a little softer.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $187-$190; (300-400) $177-$182; (400-500) $171-$175; (500-600) $159-$169; (600-700) $147-$152; (700-800) $142-$151.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $158-$175; (300-400) $157-$160; (400-500) $140-$159; (500-600) $143-$152; and (600-700) $134-$142.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $64-$73; cutters, $72-$82; canners, $34-$52; high yielding fat cows, $75-$84.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $94-$108; light weights and medium quality bulls, $88-$93. Stocker cows, $600-$1,000. Pairs, $750-$1,100.
KARNES CITY
There was no sale on May 28.
KARNES COUNTY
May 26
Cattle on hand: 421. Market was steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $158-$185; (300-400) $166-$185; (400-500) $155-$175; (500-600) $147-$170; (600-700) $142-$151; (700-800) $135-$151.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $149-$166; (300-400) $146-$165; (400-500) $143-$180; (500-600) $136-$170; (600-700) $127-$136; (700-800) $115-$129.
Stocker cows: Bred cows, plain, $400-$835.
Packer cows: High $75-$83.50; medium $53-$62; low, $40-$45.
Packer bulls: High $97-$102.
