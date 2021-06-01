BEEVILLE
May 28
Cattle on hand: 220
Sheep and goats: 12; horses: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $122-$170; (300-400) $126-$175; (400-500) $124-$177; (500-600) $111-$143; (600-700) $111-$137; and (700-800) $106-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $100-$125; (300-400) $104-$138; (400-500) $111-$138; (500-600) $106-$150; (600-700) $86-$110; and (700-800) $75-$100.
Slaughter cows: $47-$60; slaughter bulls, $71-$93; stocker cows, $65-$80; bred cows, $535-$1,150; pairs, $690-$890; horses, $660.
CUERO
No sale May 28 in honor of Memorial Day.
Edna
No sale May 31 in honor of Memorial Day.
GONZALES
May 29
Receipts: 490 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to very active. Less quality calves and yearlings sole steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 to $4 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $177-$184; (300-400) $180-$185; (400-500) $157-$175; (500-600) $132-$152; (600-700) $125-$129; (700-800) $115-$123.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $163-$168; (300-400) $151-$160; (400-500) $143-$145; (500-600) $120-$138; and (600-700) $115-$117.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $52-$66; cutters, $73-$82; canners, $36-$45; low yielding fat cows, $63-$70.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $87-$99; light weights and medium quality bulls, $78-$84. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,400.
KARNES CITY
No sale May 29 in honor of Memorial Day.
KARNES COUNTY
May 27
Cattle on hand: 428. Market was steady/stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $142-$165; (300-400) $145-$173; (400-500) $141-$176; (500-600) $138-$160; (600-700) $131-$151; (700-800) $115-$129.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $133-$156; (300-400) $124-$145; (400-500) $131-$142; (500-600) $125-$139; (600-700) $117-$125; (700-800) $101-$112.
Stocker cows: Plain bred cows, $625-$780; Stocker pairs: plain, $900-$1,100.
Packer cows: High $70-$77; medium $61-$66; low, $40-$47.
Packer bulls: High $94-$100; medium $80-$87.
NIXON
No sale May 31 in honor of Memorial Day.
