BEEVILLE

May 22

Cattle on hand: 203

Sheep and goats: 21

Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.

Steers: (200-300) $123-$179; (300-400) $111-$172; (400-500) $91-$146; (500-600) $93-$131; (600-700) $85-$117; and (700-800) $80-$111.

Heifers: (200-300) $98-$162; (300-400) $96-$137; (400-500) $100-$142; (500-600) $98-$147; (600-700) $77-$109; and (700-800) $76-$90.

Slaughter cows: $35-$69; slaughter bulls, $52-$90; stocker cows, $50-$73; pairs, $700-$1,000.

GONZALES

May 23

Receipts: 911 cattle

Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to slightly weaker in spots. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to weaker.

Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $161-$180; (300-400) $157-$160; (400-500) $144-$155; (500-600) $125-$140; (600-700) $115-$121; (700-800) $95-$110.

Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$95.

Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $137-$165; (300-400) $132-$135; (400-500) $125-$128; (500-600) $112-$121; and (600-700) $96-$110.

Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $45-$55; cutters, $60-$65; canners, $25-$41; low yielding fat cows, $58-$63.

Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $89-$94; light weights and medium quality bulls, $68-$86. Stocker cows, $525-$900. Pairs, $750-$1,000.

EDNA, KARNES CITY and NIXON

No sale in observance of Memorial Day.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.