EL CAMPO

May 26

Receipts: 272

Steers: (under 200) $195-$245; (200-300) $144-$175; (300-400) $140-$155; (400-500) $129-$138; (500-600) $124-$136; (over 600) $111-$125.

Heifers: (under 200) $145-$215; (200-300) $144-$160; (300-400) $121-$155; (400-500) $116-$128; (500-600) $112-$121; (over 600) $102-$114.

Slaughter cows: High dressing, $60-$70; lower dressing, $45-$55; thin, $15-$30.

Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $80-$93; low dressing, $70-$80.

HALLETTSVILLE

May 26

Cattle on Hand: 918

Week ago: 1,067; Year ago: 1,236

Compared to last week: The calf market was a little higher again this week. Better quality classes of calves sold mostly $2 to $3 higher. Very good rains in our area were much needed.

Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 higher on about 140 head total.

Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $55-$73; utility and fat cows, $54-$71; light weight canner cows, $42-$55; poor and weak cows, $35-$46.

Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $91-$99; utility and cutter bulls, $82-$92; light weight canner bulls, $70-$83.

Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $160-$220; (200-300) $148-$195; (300-400) $137-$165; (400-500) $128-$160; (500-600) $122-$157.50; (600-700) $114-$135; (700-800) $104-$124.

No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$205; (200-300) $137-$172.50; (300-400) $127-$164; (400-500) $121-$145; (500-600) $110-$132.50; (600-700) $102-$126; (700-800) $94-$114.

Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$180.

Stocker cows: Stocker cows and heifers: good $900-$1,325; medium $650-$900; cows and calf pairs: good $1,000-$1,325; medium $900-$1,050.

WHARTON

May 27

Receipts: 481

Steers: (200-300) $100-$197; (300-400) $69-$155; (400-500) $68-$156; (500-600) $50-$152; (600-700) $77-$134; (700 and up) $62-$124.

Heifers: (200-300) $168-$197; (300-400) $80-$150; (400-500) $70-$138; (500-600) $52-$140; (600-700) $57-$124; (700 and up) $85-$114.

Stocker cows: $830-$1,100.

Packer cows: (600-800) $31-$47; (800 and up) $48-$72; packer bulls, (800 and up) $64-$100.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.