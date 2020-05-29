CUERO

May 29

Cattle on hand: 1,373

Had 224 cows and 26 bulls. The packer market continues to be strong. Strong demand continues to drive this market. Packer bull tops were $2 higher, while cows attained the same highs reached last week.

The calf market was very active across the board with gains from $1 to $3 on all classes. A definite upbeat attitude and aggressive market. No doubt this was a major move upward in the market.

Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$98.

Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$74; light and weak, $30-$40.

Palpated: 26 bred cows: $70-$88; pairs (six): $875 and $1,350.

Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $144-$162; (350-400) $122-$150; (400-450) $140-$158; (450-500) $142-$157; (500-550) $128-$138; (550-600) $128-$136; (600-700) $124-$135; (700-800) $105-$124.

Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $182-$230; (300-350) $128-$152; (350-400) $144-$160; (400-450) $129-$158; (450-500) $140-$155; (500-550) $129-$147; (550-600) $129-$142; (600-700) $101-$117; (over 700) $92-$107.

Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $155-$202.50; (200-250) $156-$180; (250-300) $148-$164; (300-350) $145-$172; (350-400) $125-$138; (400-450) $133-$162; (450-500) $125-$152; (500-550) $120-$160; (550-600) $110-$124; (600-700) $110-$133; (over 700) $109-$120.

KARNES COUNTY

May 28

Cattle on hand: 174. Market steady compared to last week.

No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $160-$167; (300-400) $143-$159; (400-500) $132-$147; (500-600) $132-$145; (600-700) $113-$127; (700-800) $113-$120.

No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $148-$160; (300-400) $134-$147; (400-500) $126-$137; (500-600) $117-$146; (600-700) $105-$119; (700-800) $98-$116.

Stocker pairs: good, $1,125-$1,235.

Packer cows: High $67-$72.50; medium $52-$58; low, $39-$46.

Packer bulls: High $85-$90; medium $75-$78.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.