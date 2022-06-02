EL CAMPO

May 31

Receipts: 312

Steers: (under 200) $150-$185; (200-300) $160-$178; (300-400) $170-$183; (400-500) $163-$186; (500-600) $154-$175; (over 600) $133-$156.

Heifers: (under 200) $123-$150; (200-300) $128-$150; (300-400) $140-$173; (400-500) $143-$168; (500-600) $150-$169; (over 600) $140-$168.

Slaughter cows: High dressing, $68-$78; lower dressing, $45-$60; thin, $20-$30.

Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $92-$100; low dressing, $78-$88.

Replacement cows: bred, $70-$88; pairs, $700-$1,100.

HALLETTSVILLE

May 31

Cattle on Hand: 1,351

Week ago: 986; Year ago: 724

Compared to last week: The market this week was steady overall ranging $2 higher to $2 lower. Demand continues good. Some of the fleshy new crop calves seeing a little resistance.

Packer cows and bulls sold $3 to $6 higher on about 250 head total.

Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $53-$85; utility and fat cows, $51-$81; light weight canner cows, $42-$53; poor and weak cows, $30-$40.

Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $104-$113; utility and cutter bulls, $87-$103; light weight canner bulls, $74-$86.

Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $155-$215; (200-300) $150-$210; (300-400) $156-$205; (400-500) $155-$180; (500-600) $144-$170; (600-700) $136-$160; (700-800) $122-$147.50.

No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $140-$185; (200-300) $138-$175; (300-400) $136-$175; (400-500) $138-$175; (500-600) $136-$155; (600-700) $122-$145; (700-800) $110-$132.

Replacement heifers (350-700) $135-$210.

Stocker cows: medium, $750-$1,000. Pairs: good, $1,150-$1,500; medium, $925-$1,125.

WHARTON

June 1

Receipts: 893

Steers: (200-300) $50-$210; (300-400) $52-$181; (400-500) $42-$184; (500-600) $27-$170; (600-700) $30-$158; (700 and up) $57-$154.

Heifers: (200-300) $50-$208; (300-400) $60-$158; (400-500) $50-$178; (500-600) $42-$171; (600-700) $70-$154; (700 and up) $59-$150.

Stocker cows: $470-$1,100.

Packer cows: (600-800) $26-$49; (800 and up) $50-$79; packer bulls, (800 and up) $60-$98.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.