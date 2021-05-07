EL CAMPO
No sale May 4 due to area flooding.
HALLETTSVILLE
May 4
Cattle on Hand: 857
Week ago: 1,818; Year ago: 1,232
Compared to last week: Beneficial rains in our area limited numbers but were much needed. The market this week did not see the highs in some brackets but the overall average was dead even with last week. Skyrocketing grain prices are having a negative effect on our calf prices.
Packer cows sold steady to $1 higher on about 130 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $48-$75; utility and fat cows, $48-$71; light weight canner cows, $34-$48; poor and weak cows, $30-$38.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $90-$99; utility and cutter bulls, $81-$90; light weight canner bulls, $72-$80.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $155-$195; (200-300) $140-$185; (300-400) $140-$177.50; (400-500) $130-$165; (500-600) $126-$155; (600-700) $115-$137.50; (700-800) $105-$127.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $140-$180; (200-300) $125-$157.50; (300-400) $125-$150; (400-500) $120-$147.50; (500-600) $115-$145; (600-700) $105-$125; (700-800) $95-$115.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $130-$180.
Stocker cows: good, $825-$1,000; medium, $650-$800. Pairs: good, $1,050-$1,350; medium, $800-$1,000.
KARNES COUNTY
May 6
Cattle on hand: 388. Market was cheaper compared to last week. Packers were steady.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $141-$172.50; (300-400) $144-$161; (400-500) $135-$163; (500-600) $125-$141; (600-700) $117-$127; (700-800) $101-$120.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $128-$165; (300-400) $131-$154; (400-500) $117-$146; (500-600) $114-$127; (600-700) $114-$121.
Stocker pairs: good, $910.
Packer cows: High $66-$72; medium $57-$62; low, $40-$47.
Packer bulls: High $87-$92; medium $75-$78.
WHARTON
May 5
Receipts: 418
Steers: (200-300) $120-$190; (300-400) $30-$176; (400-500) $81-$158; (500-600) $88-$140; (600-700) $70-$126; (700 and up) $56-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $110-$185; (300-400) $30-$165; (400-500) $55-$144; (500-600) $30-$130; (600-700) $46-$122; (700 and up) $60-$103.
Stocker pairs: $550-$1,200.
Packer cows: (600-800) $31-$47; (800 and up) $48-$72; packer bulls, (800 and up) $61-$103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.