BEEVILLE
May 5
Cattle on hand: 302
Sheep and goats: 8
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $200-$265 (300-400) $200-$260; (400-500) $189-$255; (500-600) $175-$245; (600-700) $160-$212; and (700-800) $128-$170.
Heifers: (200-300) $200-$275; (300-400) $187-$260; (400-500) $177-$225; (500-600) $159-$230; (600-700) $148-$207; and (700-800) $100-$149.
Slaughter cows: $60-$96; slaughter bulls, $74-$120; stocker cows, $67-$134; bred cows, $800-$1,225.
CUERO
May 5
Cattle on hand: 1,373
There were 155 cows and 28 bulls. The packer market was slightly lower. The calf market was steady. Strong demand continues.
Packer bulls: All weights, $93-$124.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $80-$95; light and weak, $30-$50.
Palpated: 13 bred cows: $98-$114; 3 pairs: $1,075-$1,375.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $244-$292; (250-299) $245-$286; (300-350) $242-$268; (350-400) $239-$266; (400-450) $221-$262; (450-500) $213-$238; (500-550) $214-$229; (550-600) $203-$230; (600-700) $192-$217; (700-800) $174-$206.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $246-$298; (250-300) $245-$270; (300-350) $228-$268; (350-400) $211-$262; (400-450) $206-$252; (450-500) $203-$240; (500-550) $201-$228; (550-600) $203-$224; (600-700) $179-$217; (over 700) $164-$192.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $233-$290; (200-250) $225-$258; (250-300) $230-$250; (300-350) $198-$264; (350-400) $198-$252; (400-450) $202-$255; (450-500) $196-$250; (500-550) $192-$223; (550-600) $189-$216; (600-700) $178-$200; (over 700) $149-$199.