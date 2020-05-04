BEEVILLE

May 1

Cattle on hand: 565

Sheep and goats: 39; horses: 1

Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/good.

Steers: (200-300) $135-$190; (300-400) $127-$167; (400-500) $110-$152; (500-600) $100-$141; (600-700) $85-$124; and (700-800) $70-$105.

Heifers: (200-300) $108-$140; (300-400) $107-$152; (400-500) $99-$145; (500-600) $90-$127; (600-700) $72-$105; and (700-800) $64-$105.

Slaughter cows: $28-$63; slaughter bulls, $47-$84; stocker cows, $55-$93; bred cows, $600-$1,025; pairs, $605-$1,235; horses, $150-$360.

GONZALES

May 2

Receipts: 666 cattle

Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.

Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $155-$180; (300-400) $145-$153; (400-500) $130-$150; (500-600) $123-$138; (600-700) $113-$118; (700-800) $95-$109.

Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$90.

Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $135-$145; (300-400) $128-$131; (400-500) $118-$129; (500-600) $108-$124; and (600-700) $96-$106.

Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $45-$55; cutters, $60-$67; canners, $25-$34; low yielding fat cows, $61-$66.

Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $89-$100; light weights and medium quality bulls, $68-$84. Stocker cows, $525-$1,100. Pairs, $750-$1,200.

KARNES CITY

May 2

Cattle on hand: 311

Market was steady on calves. Packers steady as well.

Steers: (200-300) $145-$160; (300-400) $138-$165; (400-500) $128-$152; (500-600) $124-$140; (600-700) $115-$135; (700 and up) $110-$118.

Heifers: (200-300) $130-$155; (300-400) $120-$135; (400-500) $118-$135; (500-600) $115-$128; (600-700) $110-$120; (700 and up) $90-$110.

Long bull yearling: $100-$116. Long heifer yearling: $88-$108.

Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $800-$950, Pairs $1,050-$1,175; Packer cows: No. 1 $58-$70, No. 2 $45-$55, and Bulls $80-$100.

Goats and other (per head): 248 on hand

Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$130; (50-100) $160-$350. Nannies: $155-$210. Billies: $225-$380. Sheep: $130-$185. Lambs: $140-$260. Rams: $145-$280.

