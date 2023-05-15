CUERO
May 12
Cattle on hand: 515
There were 66 cows and only 4 bulls. The packer market on cows and bulls was slightly higher on what was here. The number was low due to wet conditions. What was here sold well for what they were.
The calf market was significantly higher on middle weights on up. Average price was over $15/cwt higher with the average at 17 pounds less. This resulted in almost $45/head more value.
Packer bulls: All weights, $118-$125.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $80-$98; light and weak, $30-$50.
Palpated: 4 bred cows: $95-$103; 3 pairs: $1,500-$1,575.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $235-$264; (200-249) $256-$277.50; (250-299) $272-$280; (300-350) $252-$298; (350-400) $221-$242; (400-450) $232-$260; (450-500) $2263-$257; (500-550) $222-$237; (550-600) $214-$230; (600-700) $203-$226; (700-800) $180-$210.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $278-$306; (250-300) $253-$278; (300-350) $245-$276; (350-400) $256-$280; (400-450) $228-$268; (450-500) $237-$256; (500-550) $220-$242; (550-600) $207-$233; (600-700) $199-$220; (over 700) $186-$196.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) one at $270; (200-250) $254-$278; (250-300) $244-$270; (300-350) $119-$242; (350-400) $118-$240; (400-450) $217-$235; (450-500) $209-$252; (500-550) $199-$226; (550-600) $202-$230; (600-700) $200-$214; (over 700) $190-$208.
GONZALES
May 6
Receipts: 1,064 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to $2 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $250-$270; (300-400) $265-$270; (400-500) $230-$261; (500-600) $212-$227; (600-700) $205-$211; (700-800) $172-$188.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$115.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $235-$260; (300-400) $215-$230; (400-500) $201-$210; (500-600) $198-$200; and (600-700) $175-$195.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $73-$86; cutters, $92-$98; canners, $52-$77; high yielding fat cows, $82-$92.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $105-$116; light weights and medium quality bulls, $97-$100.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,700. Pairs, $1,100-$1,900.
KARNES CITY
May 6
Cattle on hand: 387
Steer and heifer market was steady to $2-$4 higher on some classes. The packer market saw a little decline. Packer bulls came up with the high bull at $123.
Steers: (200-300) $227-$250; (300-400) $233-$266; (400-500) $220-$250; (500-600) $202-$245; (600-700) $180-$210; (700 and up) $160-$176.
Heifers: (200-300) $200-$230; (300-400) $208-$230; (400-500) $204-$250; (500-600) $181-$220; (600-700) $163-$210; (700 and up) $140-$165.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $650-$1,150, Pairs $1,375; Packer cows: No. 1 $86-$97, No. 2 $50-$85, and Bulls $70-$123.
Goats and other (per head): 149 on hand
Kid goats:(price per head) (25-50) $50-$150; (50-100) $100-$250. Nannies: $120-$200. Billies: $150-$350. Sheep: $100-$200. Lambs: $100-$175. Rams: $135-$200.