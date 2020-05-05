EDNA

May 4

Receipts: 1,072

Steers: (200-300) $106-$186; (300-400) $80-$158; (400-500) $60-$156; (500-600) $55-$147; (600-700) $40-$123; and (700 and up) $20-$115.

Heifers: (200-300) $70-$192; (300-400) $49-$159; (400-500) $38-$156; (500-600) $40-$125; (600-700) $38-$115; (700 and up) $64-$113.

Packer cows: (600-800) $28-$50; and (800 and up) $51-$74. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $54-$97.

NIXON

May 4

Volume: 980; cows: 146; bulls: 23

Steers: (200-300) $119-$153; (300-400) $120-$153; (400-500) $114-$144; (500-600) $105-$135; (600-700) $96-$118; (700-800) $94-$111.

Heifers: (200-300) $119-$152; (300-400) $114-$150; (400-500) $105-$135; (500-600) $97-$123; (600-700) $87-$112; (700-800) $71-$95.

Slaughter cows: $25-$75; slaughter bulls, $75-$101; stocker cows, $500-$970; pairs, $380-$1,235.

