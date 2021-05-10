BEEVILLE

May 7

Cattle on hand: 369

Sheep and goats: 22; horses: 2

Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/softer.

Steers: (200-300) $108-$160; (300-400) $116-$159; (400-500) $107-$152; (500-600) $106-$140; (600-700) $84-$117; and (700-800) $84-$100.

Heifers: (200-300) $97-$129; (300-400) $95-$136; (400-500) $97-$132; (500-600) $92-$129; (600-700) $83-$122; and (700-800) $63-$85.

Slaughter cows: $32-$65; slaughter bulls, $60-$79; stocker cows, $50-$68; bred cows, $450-$875; pairs, $825-$1,110; horses, $400-$575.

CUERO

May7

Cattle on hand: 996

Had 148 cows and 12 bulls Friday. The packer market was steady with last week’s strong market. This market is holding up well as seasonal demand is strong and numbers have settled back.

The calf market was consistent with last week’s higher levels. Even the plainer types are selling well. That in turn has overall averages higher. Almost every class of calves registered new highs. Good rains of last week have made a difference giving stability to the overall market.

Packer bulls: All weights, $72-$97.

Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$72; light and weak, $15-$45.

Palpated: 22 bred cows: $72-$85. Pairs: (one) $790.

Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $176-$200; (200-249) $171-$220; (250-299) $155-$170; (300-350) $153-$168; (350-400) $139-$166; (400-450) $134-$153; (450-500) $133-$160; (500-550) $132-$142; (550-600) $116-$137; (600-700) $117-$136; (700-800) $90-$130.

Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $141-$200; (250-300) $168-$176; (300-350) $135-$170; (350-400) $144-$170; (400-450) $144-$164; (450-500) $138-$161; (500-600) $134-$147; (550-600) $126-$136; (600-700) $121-$130; (over 700) $113-$124.

Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $164-$190; (200-250) $128-$160; (250-300) $131-$154; (300-350) $134-$160; (350-400) $131-$141; (400-450) $131-$164; (450-500) $125-$140; (500-550) $121-$135; (550-600) $114-$127; (600-700) $103-$137; (over 700) $100-$118.

GONZALES

May 8

Receipts: 1,290 cattle

Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.

Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $175-$185; (300-400) $165-$172; (400-500) $153-$162; (500-600) $132-$142; (600-700) $125-$129; (700-800) $115-$123.

Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.

Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $163-$168; (300-400) $145-$160; (400-500) $126-$138; (500-600) $119-$125; and (600-700) $112-$117.

Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $52-$62; cutters, $64-$72; canners, $36-$45; low yielding fat cows, $55-$66.

Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $84-$95; light weights and medium quality bulls, $76-$82. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,400.

KARNES CITY

May 8

Cattle on hand: 290

Market was softer on calves. Packers stronger.

Steers: (200-300) $135-$165; (300-400) $130-$165; (400-500) $135-$155; (500-600) $135-$142; (600-700) $125-$136; (700 and up) $118-$125.

Heifers: (200-300) $125-$155; (300-400) $120-$150; (400-500) $120-$135; (500-600) $118-$135; (600-700) $110-$120; (700 and up) $95-$105.

Long bull yearling: $108-$115; Long heifer yearling: $85-$90.

Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $875-$1,225, Pairs $1,150-$1,300; Packer cows: No. 1 $60-$80, No. 2 $45-$55, and Bulls $90-$96.

Goats and other (per head): 345 on hand

Kid goats: (25-50) $120-$200; (50-100) $185-$315. Nannies: $145-$260. Billies: $250-$360. Sheep: $145-$340. Lambs: $170-$260. Rams: $260-$350.

