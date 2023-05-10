EDNA
May 8
Receipts: 775
Steers: (200-300) $92-$298; (300-400) $70-$278; (400-500) $90-$262; (500-600) $180-$236; (600-700) $100-$222; and (700 and up) $75-$200.
Heifers: (200-300) $100-$274; (300-400) $96-$263; (400-500) $137-$244; (500-600) $150-$224; (600-700) $148-$204; (700 and up) $104-$193.
Packer cows: (600-800) $26-$62; and (800 and up) $63-$100. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $76-$121.
NIXON
May 8
Volume: 672
Steers: (200-300) $200-$255; (300-400) $213-$285; (400-500) $213-$265; (500-600) $189-$241; (600-700) $176-$219; (700-800) $164-$196.
Heifers: (200-300) $210-$270; (300-400) $200-$270; (400-500) $188-$232; (500-600) $180-$222; (600-700) $173-$211; (700-800) $151-$171.
Slaughter cows, $36-$97; Slaughter bulls, $86-$125; stocker cows, $600-$1,000; pairs, $1,050-$1,600.