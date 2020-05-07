EL CAMPO

May 5

Receipts: 438

Steers: (under 200) $189-$210; (200-300) $145-$163; (300-400) $131-$153; (400-500) $127-$155; (500-600) $118-$130; (over 600) $110-$115.

Heifers: (under 200) $170-$200; (200-300) $142-$190; (300-400) $125-$145; (400-500) $117-$132; (500-600) $107-$122; (over 600) $99-$110.

Slaughter cows: High dressing, $58-$68; lower dressing, $43-$53; thin, $20-$30.

Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $90-$100; low dressing, $80-$90.

HALLETTSVILLE

May 5

Cattle on Hand: 1,232

Week ago: 1,400; Year ago: 1,134

Compared to last week: The market this week was steady overall. Instances of $3 higher to $3 lower. Market very active at these levels. Some new crop calves getting very fleshy.

Packer cows steady on about 175 head. Packer bulls strong on about 25 head.

Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $51-$68; utility and fat cows, $50-$68; light weight canner cows, $34-$48; poor and weak cows, $25-$38.

Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $88-$95; utility and cutter bulls, $79-$87; light weight canner bulls, $66-$78.

Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $145-$195; (200-300) $138-$185; (300-400) $134-$160; (400-500) $127-$157.50; (500-600) $118-$137.50; (600-700) $110-$128; (700-800) $100-$118.

No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $140-$185; (200-300) $126-$167.50; (300-400) $122-$147.50; (400-500) $115-$137.50; (500-600) $108-$130; (600-700) $100-$116; (700-800) $90-$110.

Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$185.

WHARTON

May 6

Receipts: 745

Steers: (200-300) $60-$240; (300-400) $65-$177; (400-500) $47-$147; (500-600) $87-$141; (600-700) $80-$130; (700 and up) $55-$112.

Heifers: (200-300) $76-$212; (300-400) $68-$150; (400-500) $80-$147; (500-600) $62-$130; (600-700) $71-$116; (700 and up) $70-$103.

Stocker cows: $560-$850; pairs, $800-$975.

Packer cows: (600-800) $23-$47; (800 and up) $48-$67; packer bulls, (800 and up) $48-$94.

