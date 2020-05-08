CUERO

May 9

Cattle on hand: 1,543

Had 343 cows and 18 bulls. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the packer market. Prices today were as high as they have been all year with the qualities represented.

The calf market continued to get stronger as most classes showed improvement over last week. Confidence is evident that this country will get past this trauma. Buyers are optimistic and such is reflected in the market as most classes are $2 to $4 higher than recent weeks.

Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$99.

Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$67; light and weak, $30-$40.

Palpated: 2 bred cows: $45 and $70; pairs (ten): $1,150-$1,550.

Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $160-$190; (200-249) $131-$182; (250-299) $142-$184; (300-350) $144-$180; (350-400) $134-$165; (400-450) $121-$164; (450-500) $132-$158; (500-550) $124-$149; (550-600) $121-$132; (600-700) $119-$129; (700-800) $112-$121.

Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $146-$184; (250-300) $148-$182; (300-350) $143-$176; (350-400) $137-$164; (400-450) $130-$159; (450-500) $126-$158; (500-550) $121-$151; (550-600) $111-$129; (600-700) $110-$124; (over 700) $99-$121.

Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $154-$180; (200-250) $137-$170; (250-300) $128-$165; (300-350) $123-$152; (350-400) $121-$149; (400-450) $115-$148; (450-500) $115-$146; (500-550) $112-$136; (550-600) $109-$133; (600-700) $102-$118; (over 700) $95-$115.

KARNES COUNTY

May 7

Cattle on hand: 652. Market steady compared to last week. Packers softer.

No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $159-$200; (300-400) $144-$163; (400-500) $136-$155; (500-600) $127-$148; (600-700) $114-$127.

No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $144-$156; (300-400) $133-$165; (400-500) $128-$137; (500-600) $115-$130; (600-700) $103-$138.

Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $935-$1,125; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,100-$1,200; plain, $900-$1,050.

Packer cows: High $63-$68; medium $50-$56; low, $37-$43.

Packer bulls: High $89-$95.50; medium $80-$84.

