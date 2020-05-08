CUERO
May 9
Cattle on hand: 1,543
Had 343 cows and 18 bulls. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the packer market. Prices today were as high as they have been all year with the qualities represented.
The calf market continued to get stronger as most classes showed improvement over last week. Confidence is evident that this country will get past this trauma. Buyers are optimistic and such is reflected in the market as most classes are $2 to $4 higher than recent weeks.
Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$99.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$67; light and weak, $30-$40.
Palpated: 2 bred cows: $45 and $70; pairs (ten): $1,150-$1,550.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $160-$190; (200-249) $131-$182; (250-299) $142-$184; (300-350) $144-$180; (350-400) $134-$165; (400-450) $121-$164; (450-500) $132-$158; (500-550) $124-$149; (550-600) $121-$132; (600-700) $119-$129; (700-800) $112-$121.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $146-$184; (250-300) $148-$182; (300-350) $143-$176; (350-400) $137-$164; (400-450) $130-$159; (450-500) $126-$158; (500-550) $121-$151; (550-600) $111-$129; (600-700) $110-$124; (over 700) $99-$121.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $154-$180; (200-250) $137-$170; (250-300) $128-$165; (300-350) $123-$152; (350-400) $121-$149; (400-450) $115-$148; (450-500) $115-$146; (500-550) $112-$136; (550-600) $109-$133; (600-700) $102-$118; (over 700) $95-$115.
KARNES COUNTY
May 7
Cattle on hand: 652. Market steady compared to last week. Packers softer.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $159-$200; (300-400) $144-$163; (400-500) $136-$155; (500-600) $127-$148; (600-700) $114-$127.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $144-$156; (300-400) $133-$165; (400-500) $128-$137; (500-600) $115-$130; (600-700) $103-$138.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $935-$1,125; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,100-$1,200; plain, $900-$1,050.
Packer cows: High $63-$68; medium $50-$56; low, $37-$43.
Packer bulls: High $89-$95.50; medium $80-$84.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.