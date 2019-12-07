BEEVILLE
No sale this week.
CUERO
Dec. 6
Cattle on hand: 2,384
Had 316 cows and 34 bulls. The packer market looks lower but a lot of that is because many cows and bulls are coming in poor condition and just are not worth much. The top prices were right in line with previous sale.
The calf market looks to have regained most of the losses suffered two weeks ago when the market was flooded with cattle. Plainer types continue to be discounted, while the better steers are selling at higher levels. Market is very solid on good cattle. Large receipts continue to stretch the capacity of buyers to process and ship.
Packer bulls: All weights, $62-$80.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$56; light and weak, $20-$37.
Palpated: 4 bred cows: $60-$99; pairs (three): $700-$900.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $102-$160; (200-249) $128-$162; (250-299) $118-$164; (300-350) $121-$154; (350-400) $138-$176; (400-450) $125-$170; (450-500) $121-$160; (500-550) $117-$138; (550-600) $116-$130; (600-700) $115-$136; (700-800) $114-$124.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $162-$188; (250-300) $131-$171; (300-350) $123-$162; (350-400) $124-$164; (400-450) $122-$170; (450-500) $118-$146; (500-550) $114-$130; (550-600) $110-$130; (600-700) $100-$119; (over 700) $92-$118.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $170-$188; (200-250) $125-$168; (250-300) $108-$146; (300-350) $117-$148; (350-400) $109-$140; (400-450) $112-$136; (450-500) $112-$130; (500-550) $110-$129; (550-600) $108-$119; (600-700) $107-$118; (over 700) $102-$117.
EDNA
Dec. 2
Receipts: 1,699
Steers: (200-300) $113-$197; (300-400) $131-$168; (400-500) $128-$162; (500-600) $123-$144; (600-700) $119-$136; and (700 and up) $109-$129.
Heifers: (200-300) $111-$185; (300-400) $123-$161; (400-500) $119-$147; (500-600) $114-$139; (600-700) $109-$130; (700 and up) $101-$111.
Packer cows: (600-800) $17-$42; and (800 and up) $43-$56. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $60-$84.
EL CAMPO
Dec. 3
Receipts: 1,262
Trend: No trend because there was no sale Thanksgiving week.
Steers: (under 200) $155-$210; (200-300) $130-$183; (300-400) $135-$186; (400-500) $131-$175; (500-600) $125-$150; (over 600) $118-$141.
Heifers: (under 200) $144-$195; (200-300) $109-$168; (300-400) $124-$167.50; (400-500) $123-$140; (500-600) $119-$162; (over 600) $108-$129.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $45-$58; lower dressing, $36-$44; thin, $8-$16.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $70-$80; low dressing, $60-$70.
GONZALES
No sale this week.
HALLETTSVILLE
Dec. 3
Cattle on Hand: 2,565
Week ago: No sale; Year ago: 2,558
The market was higher this week. Better quality classes sold $4 to $8 higher in the lighter weight classes and $2 to $5 higher on the heavier weights. Market very active. No. 2 and plainer classes continue hard to move and severely discounted.
Packer cows and bulls sold $2 higher on about 325 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $44-$61; utility and fat cows, $42-$59; light weight canner cows, $30-$42; poor and weak cows, $15-$30.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $75-$85; utility and cutter bulls, $66-$76; light weight canner bulls, $58-$66.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $155-$215; (200-300) $148-$187.50; (300-400) $142-$185; (400-500) $134-$177.50; (500-600) $128-$155; (600-700) $115-$137.50; (700-800) $110-$130.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $110-$174; (200-300) $110-$157.50; (300-400) $115-$147.50; (400-500) $112-$145; (500-600) $112-$135; (600-700) $110-$128; (700-800) $104-$121.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$240.
Stocker cows: Stocker cows and heifers: good $725-$875; medium $600-$725; cows and calf pairs: good $1,025-$1,300; medium $775-$1,000.
KARNES CITY
No sale this week.
KARNES COUNTY
Dec. 5
Cattle on hand: 1,199. Market stronger.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $146-$174; (300-400) $153-$180; (400-500) $138-$164; (500-600) $123-$148; (600-700) $113-$136; (700-800) $109-$127.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $142-$165; (300-400) $137-$161; (400-500) $124-$154; (500-600) $112-$141; (600-700) $106-$118; (700-800) $102-$110.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $850-$1,025; plain, $600-$725; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,200-$1,400; plain, $850-$1,000.
Packer cows: High $51-$57; medium $39-$45; low, $19-$25.
Packer bulls: High $68-$74; medium $59-$63; low, $38-$43.
NIXON
Dec. 2
Volume: 1,221; cows: 149; bulls: 16
Steers: (200-300) $125-$160; (300-400) $135-$178; (400-500) $121-$180; (500-600) $111-$149; (600-700) $107-$133; (700-800) $107-$128.
Heifers: (200-300) $115-$155; (300-400) $118-$150; (400-500) $114-$210; (500-600) $103-$127; (600-700) $98-$129; (700-800) $102-$127.
Slaughter cows: $16-$62; slaughter bulls, $52-$88; stocker cows, $450-$900; pairs, $690-$935.
WHARTON
Dec. 4
Receipts: 1,859
Steers: (200-300) $130-$182; (300-400) $147-$186; (400-500) $131-$164; (500-600) $124-$148; (600-700) $116-$137; (700 and up) $101-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $124-$198; (300-400) $132-$180; (400-500) $120-$156; (500-600) $115-$130; (600-700) $190-$124; (700 and up) $89-$112.
Stocker cows, $680-$900; pairs, $800-1,125.
Packer cows: (600-800) $17-$40; (800 and up) $41-$56; packer bulls, (800 and up) $59-$82.
