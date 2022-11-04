EL CAMPO
Nov. 1
Receipts: 1,210
Steers: (under 200) $170-$220; (200-300) $147-$180; (300-400) $160-$200; (400-500) $162-$194; (500-600) $152-$174; (over 600) $142-$165.
Heifers: (under 200) $170-$190; (200-300) $135-$178; (300-400) $146-$188; (400-500) $136-$180; (500-600) $133-$168; (over 600) $130-$157.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $60-$85; lower dressing, $52-$66; thin, $21-$47.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $94-$98; low dressing, $70-$90.
Replacement cows: Bred, $900-$1,050; pairs, $1,000-$1,100.
HALLETTSVILLE
Nov. 1
Cattle on Hand: 2,260
Week ago: 1,868 Year ago: 2,670
Compared to last week: The market was a little stronger. Heavy weight classes maintained their strength while light weight classes sold $2 higher.
Packer cows and bulls sold $2 to $3 higher on approximately 360 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $53-$75; utility and fat cows, $50-$71; light weight canner cows, $33-$50; poor and weak cows, $20-32.
Packer bulls: Utility and cutter bulls, $84-$95; light weight canner bulls, $69-$83.
Stocker cows: Medium, $700-$900; Good pairs, $1,600.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $130-$200; (200-300) $140-$200; (300-400) $142-$185; (400-500) $142-$187.50; (500-600) $138-$175; (600-700) $134-$162.50; (700-800) $128-$155.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $120-$174; (200-300) $125-$165; (300-400) $126-$162.50; (400-500) $130-$160; (500-600) $128-$147.50; (600-700) $128-$147.50; (700-800) $120-$140.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $140-$190.
WHARTON
Nov. 2
Receipts: 855
Steers: (200-300) $36-$184; (300-400) $20-$202; (400-500) $20-$200; (500-600) $40-$170; (600-700) $31-$158; (700 and up) $68-$148.
Heifers: (200-300) $10-$160; (300-400) $21-$179; (400-500) $20-$182; (500-600) $17-$176; (600-700) $45-$158; (700 and up) $120-$138.
Packer cows: (600-800) $20-$43; (800 and up) $44-$67; packer bulls, (800 and up) $45-$92.