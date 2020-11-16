BEEVILLE
Nov. 13
Cattle on hand: 708
Sheep and goats: 14; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $116-$178; (300-400) $109-$174; (400-500) $103-$154; (500-600) $92-$138; (600-700) $92-$124; and (700-800) $88-$117.
Heifers: (200-300) $98-$131; (300-400) $97-$131; (400-500) $94-$155; (500-600) $89-$170; (600-700) $89-$170; and (700-800) $79-$105.
Slaughter cows: $21-$55; slaughter bulls, $65-$81; stocker cows, $53-$67; bred cows, $535-$800; pairs, $960-$1,175.
CUERO
Nov. 13
Cattle on hand: 2,982
Had 235 cows and 17 bulls Friday. The packer market was again a little weaker by about $3 on packer bulls while cows saw a $2 better price on the top end. Larger numbers and drought caused poor flesh conditions diminished the quality and hence lower prices.
The calf market was remarkably steady despite large receipts. At the end of the day the overall average was less than a $1 under last week. Light weight calves under 500 pounds were higher while the heavier calves were steady to a little weaker.
Corn prices continue to weigh on the market but at least it appears that they have stabilized at current levels.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$83.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $48-$58; light and weak, $15-$40.
Palpated: 18 bred cows: $60-$91.
Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $146-$200; (350-400) $140-$204; (400-450) $137-$192.50; (450-500) $124-$185; (500-550) $117-$152; (550-600) $115-$131; (600-700) $113-$126; (700-800) $113-$119.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $114-$170; (250-300) $132-$180; (300-350) $154-$202.50; (350-400) $140-$205; (400-450) $134-$195; (450-500) $127-$160; (500-600) $114-$156; (550-600) $111-$126; (600-700) $107-$122; (over 700) $98-$115.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $124-$134; (200-250) $106-$170; (250-300) $126-$170; (300-350) $122-$192; (350-400) $114-$210; (400-450) $108-$170; (450-500) $109-$156; (500-550) $104-$143; (550-600) $104-$132.50; (600-700) $102-$117; (over 700) $97-$114.
GONZALES
Nov. 14
Receipts: 2,234 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold lower. Less quality calves and yearlings sold substantially lower. Packer cows and bulls sold $4 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $195-$198; (300-400) $175-$185; (400-500) $135-$170; (500-600) $119-$130; (600-700) $113-$117; (700-800) $103-$108.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $70-$100.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $135-$150; (300-400) $128-$130; (400-500) $118-$127; (500-600) $113-$115; and (600-700) $105-$110.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $36-$42; cutters, $41-$53; canners, $24-$32; low yielding fat cows, $47-$51.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $74-$79; light weights and medium quality bulls, $64-$72. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Nov. 14
Cattle on hand: 944
Market was stronger on bigger calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $135-$175; (300-400) $145-$195; (400-500) $132-$172; (500-600) $122-$152; (600-700) $115-$128; (700 and up) $115-$120.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$140; (300-400) $120-$175; (400-500) $120-$175; (500-600) $115-$126; (600-700) $110-$122; (700 and up) $100-$108.
Long bull yearling: $90-$110; Long heifer yearling: $88-$95.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $750-$1,125, Pairs $850-$1,150; Packer cows: No. 1 $45-$87, No. 2 $33-$44, and Bulls $70-$83.
Goats and other (per head): 100 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $115-$165; (50-100) $165-$255. Nannies: $170-$260. Billies: $205-$300. Sheep: $135-$200. Lambs: $110-$155. Rams: $150-$275.
KARNES COUNTY
Nov. 12
Cattle on hand: 1,328. Market was stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $167-$198; (300-400) $147-$192.50; (400-500) $130-$187; (500-600) $118-$156; (600-700) $112-$129; (700-800) $104-$124.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $110-$155; (300-400) $123-$147.50; (400-500) $116-$146; (500-600) $111-$131; (600-700) $102-$150; (700-800) $94-$106.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $860-$1,010.
Packer cows: High $48-$52; medium $40-$44; low, $25-$31.
Packer bulls: High $71-$75; medium $63-$68.
