EL CAMPO
Nov. 15
Receipts: 1,685
Steers: (under 200) $190-$215; (200-300) $155-$205; (300-400) $169-$240; (400-500) $168-$218; (500-600) $153-$185; (over 600) $142-$158; (700 and over) $131-$150.
Heifers: (under 200) $120-$210; (200-300) $130-$210; (300-400) $151-$235; (400-500) $140-$195; (500-600) $137-$157; (over 600) $136-$154; (700 and over) $125-$145.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $60-$73; lower dressing, $50-$60; thin, $30-$40.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $90-$97; low dressing, $80-$90.
Replacement cows: Bred, $750-$1,000; pairs, $1,300.
HALLETTSVILLE
Nov. 15
Cattle on Hand: 1,739
Week ago: 1,682 Year ago: 2,828
Compared to last week: The market was strong again this week. Heavy weight classes maintained their strength at $3 higher while light weight classes sold mostly $6 to $15 higher.
Packer cows and bulls sold fully steady on approximately 270 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $54-$75; utility and fat cows, $52-$73; light weight canner cows, $42-$52; poor and weak cows, $28-42.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $94-$103; utility and cutter bulls, $83-$95; light weight canner bulls, $32-$52; poor/weak, $15-$38.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $140-$210; (200-300) $155-$230; (300-400) $160-$235; (400-500) $160-$225; (500-600) $152-$180; (600-700) $140-$170; (700-800) $136-$155.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $130-$200; (200-300) $135-$195; (300-400) $140-$192.50; (400-500) $140-$187.50; (500-600) $138-$177.50; (600-700) $136-$160; (700-800) $128-$155.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $140-$220.
WHARTON
Nov. 16
Receipts: 1,296
Steers: (200-300) $30-$204; (300-400) $40-$234; (400-500) $50-$228; (500-600) $100-$214; (600-700) $110-$176; (700 and up) $87-$158.
Heifers: (200-300) $30-$194; (300-400) $25-$208; (400-500) $50-$218; (500-600) $60-$210; (600-700) $110-$158; (700 and up) $60-$144.
Stocker pairs: $700-$1,275.
Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$53; (800 and up) $54-$85; packer bulls, (800 and up) $64-$100.
KARNES CITY
Nov. 12
Cattle on hand: 549
Market was $3-$5 higher on most classes. No. 1 cows stayed steady, and lighter No. 2 cows were steady to a few dollars cheaper. Packer bulls were steady to a few dollars higher on big bulls.
Steers: (200-300) $150-$205; (300-400) $158-$208; (400-500) $171-$203; (500-600) $163-$188; (600-700) $152-$172; (700 and up) $133-$155.
Heifers: (200-300) $126-$168; (300-400) $145-$188; (400-500) $150-$175; (500-600) $149-$160; (600-700) $138-$155; (700 and up) $115-$140.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $900; Packer cows: No. 1 $64-$74, No. 2 $45-$62, and Bulls $82-$99.
Goats and sheep on hand: 77
Kid goats: (25-50) $155-$160; (50-100) $250-$350. Nannies: $125-$180. Billies: $175-$375. Sheep: $100-$140. Lambs: $125-$175. Rams: $200-$275.