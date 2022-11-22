BEEVILLE
Nov. 18
Cattle on hand: 633
Sheep and goats: 17
Trends: Steers and heifers, active.
No Sale this week.
Steers: (200-300) $132-$204; (300-400) $135-$220; (400-500) $132-$208; (500-600) $120-$188; (600-700) $119-$155; and (700-800) $103-$142.
Heifers: (200-300) $100-$125; (300-400) $111-$176; (400-500) $119-$178; (500-600) $120-$168; (600-700) $109-$151; and (700-800) $101-$139.
Slaughter cows: $25-$73; slaughter bulls, $55-$97; stocker cows, $68-$86; bred cows, $675-$750; pairs, $875-$1,000; horses, $0.
CUERO
Nov. 18
Cattle on hand: 2,319
There were 293 cows and 24 bulls. A good run of cows and bulls sold to another strong market. Tops on cows were up $6/cwt, while on the bulls present was unchanged.
The calf market continues to its streak of higher markets gaining over $3/cwt on 7 less pounds resulting in an increase of over $6/head. A very strong market on calves under 500 pounds and a steady market on heavier weights. Another good day to be selling.
No sale this week.
Packer bulls: All weights, $78-$97.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $47-$80; light and weak, $20-$45.
Palpated: 12 bred cows: $80-$116.
Pairs: 2: $550 and $1,300.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $0; (200-249) $0; (250-299) $150-$240; (300-350) $189-$242; (350-400) $164-$226; (400-450) $174-$212; (450-500) $165-$218; (500-550) $158-$190; (550-600) $151-$180; (600-700) $145-$160; (700-800) $140-$152.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $161-$215; (250-300) $141-$210; (300-350) $155-$230; (350-400) $168-$236; (400-450) $171-$228; (450-500) $163-$204; (500-550) $153-$179; (550-600) $152-$173; (600-700) $140-$159; (over 700) $132-$150.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $0; (200-250) $103-$140; (250-300) $116-$152; (300-350) $135-$186; (350-400) $141-$209; (400-450) $151-$208; (450-500) $146-$200; (500-550) $139-$172; (550-600) $139-$166; (600-700) $136-$159; (over 700) $132-$144.
EL CAMPO
Nov. 15
Receipts: 1,685
Trend: There were 291 cows and 13 bulls. Packer market was steady compared to last week. The calf market was $3-$6 higher compared to last week. The lighter weight cattle have really gained some steam. Number 1 calves continue to sell at new highs.
No sale this week.
Steers: (under 200) $190-$215; (200-300) $155-$205; (300-400) $169-$240; (400-500) $168-$218; (500-600) $153-$185; (600-700) $142-$158; (700 and over) $131-$150.
Heifers: (under 200) $120-$210; (200-300) $130-$210; (300-400) $151-$235; (400-500) $140-$195; (500-600) $137-$157; (600-700) $136-$154; (700 and over) $125-$145.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $90-$97; lower dressing, $50-$60; thin, $30-$40.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $90-$97; low dressing, $80-$90.
Replacement cows: Bred: $750 to $1,000; pairs, $1,300.
GONZALES
Nov. 19
Receipts: 1,557 cattle
Compared to our last sale: Number 1 choice calves and yearlings sold $2-$3 higher. Lee quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to $1-$2 higher.
No sale this week.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $235-$237; (300-400) $230-$232; (400-500) $207-$225; (500-600) $177-$197; (600-700) $148-$172; (700-800) $145-$147.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $184-$188; (300-400) $172-$180; (400-500) $163-$169; (500-600) $148-$161; and (600-700) $145-$147.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $54-$66; cutters, $68-$74; canners, $32-$52; high yielding fat cows, $66-$71.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $94-$100; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$89. Stocker cows, $750-$2,300. Pairs, $850-$1,900.
KARNES CITY
Nov. 19
Cattle on hand: 317
It was a cold and rainy day up on the hill this past Saturday. Compared to last week’s feeder steer and heifer market we ended up fully firm. Buyers are starting to take interest in the #400 and under cattle due to the moisture being received all over the state. Packer cow market remains steady. Packer bulls remain strong especially in high yielding bulls.
No sale this week.
Steers: (200-300) $150-$200; (300-400) $160-$210; (400-500) $165-$200; (500-600) $163-$180; (600-700) $148-$170; (700 and up) $129-$148.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$160; (300-400) $140-$184; (400-500) $142-$168; (500-600) $141-$160; (600-700) $132-$151; (700 and up) $110-$138.
Goats and other (per head): 81 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $155-$230; (50-100) $250-$325. Nannies: $150-$300. Billies: $160-$350. Sheep: $100-$140. Lambs: $125-$175. Rams: $200-$275.
KARNES COUNTY
Nov. 17
Cattle on hand: 849. Trends: Steady
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $143-$205; (300-400) $165-$228; (400-500) $168-$213; (500-600) $160-$193; (600-700) $150-$168; (700-800) $138-$149.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $130-$170; (300-400) $155-$190; (400-500) $156-$208; (500-600) $149-$191; (600-700) $139-$167; (700-800) $135-$150.
Packer cows: 87, High $70-$78; medium $55-$62; low, $22-$28.
Packer bulls: 11, High $90-$96; medium $82-$86.