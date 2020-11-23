BEEVILLE
Nov. 20
Cattle on hand: 1,006
Sheep and goats: 9; horses: 2
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/lower.
Steers: (200-300) $123-$170; (300-400) $111-$165; (400-500) $103-$162; (500-600) $92-$142; (600-700) $83-$117; and (700-800) $80-$114.
Heifers: (200-300) $98-$150; (300-400) $92-$157; (400-500) $88-$150; (500-600) $84-$140; (600-700) $83-$111; and (700-800) $74-$105.
Slaughter cows: $20-$51; slaughter bulls, $65-$70; stocker cows, $53-$64; bred cows, $690-$800; horses, $325-$650.
CUERO
Nov. 20
Cattle on hand: 2,835
Had 236 cows and 31 bulls Friday. The packer market was fully steady on the tops on cows and $3 higher on the top bull. Numbers are staying normal despite the continued drought resulting in a solid market.
The calf market was mixed with weights under 500 pounds off by as much as $5 to $10 while the heavier calves were steady. Uncertainty of the corn price as well as the continuing drought weighed heavily on the market which was remarkably active despite these issues.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$86.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $48-$58; light and weak, $15-$40.
Palpated: 16 bred cows: $60-$63.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $142-$176; (300-350) $134-$180; (350-400) $134-$176; (400-450) $131-$170; (450-500) $120-$168; (500-550) $113-$152; (550-600) $114-$124; (600-700) $111-$125; (700-800) $109-$118.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $131-$175; (250-300) $131-$167.50; (300-350) $121-$164; (350-400) $134-$178; (400-450) $129-$170; (450-500) $113-$166; (500-600) $110-$152; (550-600) $108-$121; (600-700) $102-$120; (over 700) $98-$117.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $127-$185; (200-250) $102-$136; (250-300) $108-$150; (300-350) $106-$150; (350-400) $108-$155; (400-450) $109-$164; (450-500) $109-$146; (500-550) $104-$144; (550-600) $104-$118; (600-700) $102-$125; (over 700) $100-$116.
GONZALES
Nov. 21
Receipts: 2,258 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold substantially lower. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $185-$198; (300-400) $165-$175; (400-500) $130-$163; (500-600) $119-$125; (600-700) $113-$117; (700-800) $103-$108.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $135-$150; (300-400) $128-$130; (400-500) $118-$127; (500-600) $110-$115; and (600-700) $104-$108.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $36-$43; cutters, $41-$53; canners, $24-$32; low yielding fat cows, $48-$55.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $74-$79; light weights and medium quality bulls, $64-$72. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Nov. 21
Cattle on hand: 830
Market was stronger on calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $135-$165; (300-400) $135-$150; (400-500) $128-$152; (500-600) $122-$135; (600-700) $115-$128; (700 and up) $115-$120.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$155; (300-400) $120-$155; (400-500) $120-$145; (500-600) $115-$118; (600-700) $105-$116; (700 and up) $100-$112.
Long bull yearling: $95-$120; Long heifer yearling: $95-$105.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$975, Pairs $950-$1,150; Packer cows: No. 1 $46-$56, No. 2 $32-$44, and Bulls $71-$83.
Goats and other (per head): 155 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $115-$165; (50-100) $165-$260. Nannies: $170-$240. Billies: $215-$340. Sheep: $120-$175. Lambs: $110-$155. Rams: $160-$215.
