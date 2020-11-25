HALLETTSVILLE
Nov. 24
Cattle on Hand: 2,060
Week ago: 3,115; Year ago: no sale
Compared to last week: The market this week was a little lower overall. No. 1 classes sold steady to $5 lower on good demand. Overall average was $3 lower. Large supplies in all areas and lack of rainfall hurting.
Packer cows sold $2 to $3 higher on about 275 head total. Stocker cows sold to good demand.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $39-$58; utility and fat cows, $35-$52; light weight canner cows, $22-$35; poor and weak cows, $15-$25.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $77-$84; utility and cutter bulls, $70-$78; light weight canner bulls, $55-$70.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $145-$205; (200-300) $145-$195; (300-400) $138-$172.50; (400-500) $135-$167.50; (500-600) $115-$137.50; (600-700) $110-$130; (700-800) $98-$124.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $130-$170; (200-300) $115-$157.50; (300-400) $115-$152.50; (400-500) $110-$145; (500-600) $102-$128; (600-700) $100-$115; (700-800) $95-$112.50.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$180.
Stocker cows: good, $900-$1,375; medium, $625-$750. Pairs, good, $1,275-$1,625; medium, $800-$1,025.
NIXON
Nov. 23
Volume: 1,496; cows: 175; bulls: 19
Steers: (200-300) $123-$160; (300-400) $127-$167; (400-500) $113-$156; (500-600) $102-$144; (600-700) $97-$125; (700-800) $95-$119.
Heifers: (200-300) $106-$153; (300-400) $113-$158; (400-500) $101-$147; (500-600) $97-$165; (600-700) $90-$145; (700-800) $86-$116.
Slaughter cows: $18-$55; slaughter bulls, $60-$84; stocker cows, $450-$900; pairs, $1,100.
